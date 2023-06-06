Yara Zaya is dressing more ‘sexy’ for Jovi Dufren but her critics says she looks like a stripper

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is taking her husband, Jovi Dufren’s advice when it comes to dressing more scantily.

If it were up to Jovi, his wife Yara would wear more revealing attire more often.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jovi told Yara that she “shouldn’t be such a closed person” when baring more skin in public.

Giving in to her husband’s wishes, Yara shared some sexy photos on Instagram to kick off the week, clad in some revealing ensembles.

In her first photo, Yara looked like a model as she straddled a chair, gazing into the distance and away from the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yara’s feminine curves — some of which are compliments of her plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng — took center stage in the photo. The Ukrainian native was clad in head-to-toe black, donning a dangerously low-cut top with a plunging neckline, a black leather jacket, black leather pants, and a Dolce & Gabbana choker.

Yara Zaya bares major skin in a sexy photoshoot dedicated to Jovi Dufren

Yara’s second slide saw the blonde beauty in a similar outfit, this time wearing a black bustier dress and the same leather jacket from her Yara Zaya shop.

As it turns out, Yara was styled by none other than Jovi for the photoshoot, as she described in her caption.

“Dress by @jovid11 . He said that I need to dress more sexy, and not like a grandmother 😂😂,” Yara wrote.

“Many men would be jealous if their woman dressed like this, I like that my husband is so confident, but to be honest, I like mom style more😂😂,” she continued before asking her followers, “How your men prefer you to dress ??? ( but anyway it’s not all about men, dress the way you like)))❤️❤️”

In the comments section of the post, which got more than 27,000 likes, Yara received some backlash from critics who felt her wardrobe choice was a bit too risque.

90 Day Fiance critics accuse Yara of dressing like a stripper

“Of course he wants you to dress like a stripper….so demeaning!” wrote one of Yara’s disparagers. “Dress like the young mom that you are.”

Bringing up Jovi’s penchant for exotic dancers, another Instagram user commented, “Come on, he loves strippers, duh I bet he’d prefer nothing lol.”

There were quite a few of Yara’s followers who disapproved of her outfit choices. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

One of Yara’s followers told her she’s “way [too] good” to dress like a stripper, although it’s Jovi’s preference, while another critic accused Yara’s photos of crossing the line, writing, “This is not sexy,this is porno.”

Jovi has been open about his fondness for strippers

Jovi has admitted he’s partial to strippers, although much to Yara’s dismay. In fact, in 2021, during an Instagram Story Q&A, the New Orleans native admitted that he still thinks about strippers “sometimes.”

During an episode of 90 Day Bares All, Jovi got busted when he took a lie detector test and answered a question about getting intimate with an erotic dancer.

When asked whether he ever had sex with a stripper, Jovi answered, “No.” However, the polygraph machine showed that Jovi was lying.

In his defense, Jovi noted, “Strippers are normal people too.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.