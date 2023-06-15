Natalie Mordovtseva ignores recent backlash and rocks the black carpet in Shein

Natalie Mordovtseva recently found herself in hot water when she modeled a slew of outfits from Shein.

However the 90 Day: The Single Life star is not paying any attention to the backlash she’s been receiving from her followers.

As a matter of fact, despite being called out for promoting the Chinese clothing company, Natalie proved that she couldn’t care less about anyone’s opinion.

She recently attended a black carpet event in Los Angeles, and she pulled out a stylish white minidress from, you guessed it, Shein.

Natalie, who credits herself as a model and actress, along with being a reality TV star, has snagged several brand partnerships, and Shein is on that list.

In recent weeks she has modeled a slew of styles from the company, much to the disappointment of some of her followers.

People have expressed that they are not pleased with Natalie for being affiliated with Shein due to allegations of slave labor and other unethical business practices.

However, that hasn’t prompted the 37-year-old to disassociate from the brand.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva attends a white party in Shein

Natalie opted for a knitted white minidress with an asymmetrical neckline and fringes on the hem. She added a pair of sheer, white gloves, nude heels, and a crossbody bag to complete the ensemble.

The TLC personality was very on-theme in her white dress as she walked the carpet and snapped lots of photos at the event, which took place at Sky Bar in Los Angeles.

Natalie shared the snaps with her 341,000 Instagram followers. In the first photo, she posed with one hand on her hips and a quick swipe gave us a full view of her outfit.

“Teatro LA Summer White Party” 🤍@[email protected]_us 🔥,” she captioned the post.

Natalie just came under fire for her affiliation with Shein

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Natalie was getting bashed online when she posted another photo dressed in Shein as she modeled and promoted the brand.

She wore a colorful two-piece outfit from the collection as she posed beside a flashy sportscar. However, the blue McClaren did not distract from the fact that Natalie was dressed in Shein, and critics took to the comments to air their disappointment.

However, it seems people have quickly moved on from that because when she posted her latest Shein fit, it was all love from her Instagram followers.

“The price of that dress is unbelievable. You make it look like it cost thousands. 🔥,” said one commenter.

“You look absolutely stunning here!” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Wow you look great and so slim.”

Another added, “Natalie, you are glowing with your magnificent spectacular beauty…”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.