90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva continues to showcase her modeling prowess.

The TLC star worked as a model in her native Ukraine and has continued to find work in the field since moving to the U.S.

Natalie looked stunning in her latest gig modeling sleepwear and lingerie.

The leggy blonde took to Instagram to share a Reel where she sashayed around a mall in silky bedroom attire while the song Pretty Girls Walk by Big Boss Vette played.

The video began with a still shot of Natalie striking a modelesque pose, clad in a black lingerie set.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natalie wore a spaghetti-strap top and matching shorts paired with white tennis shoes for the shot, looking fierce as she gazed at her photographer.

Natalie Mordovtseva sashays around the mall in silky PJs and lingerie

As the footage continued, Natalie showed off another sexy ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved pants PJ set and chunky black heels.

After posing on a staircase, Natalie pranced around in front of a Bloomingdale’s store, adding a black ball cap to her ensemble.

Natalie worked the mall like it was her own personal runway with a coffee in her hand. She stopped to sip her coffee and struck several poses as she continued to work her angles.

“I really recommend this brand 💚 I love all the clothes, they fit perfectly! 🔥🔥🔥,” read the accompanying caption for Natalie’s post.

Natalie continued, “Girls, visit www.ekouaer.com or official page: @ekouaerofficial — use my personal discount : (CODE: Natalie for 30% OFF).”

Natalie also tagged her photographer, Iaroslav Neliubov, and the salon responsible for her hair extensions, Bely’s Beauty Bar.

Natalie’s share received over 1,200 likes, and her followers had mixed reactions in the comments section.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Natalie’s latest modeling gig

One of her admirers penned, “So goddessesly beautiful and perfect,” while another wrote, “Yesssss 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Natalie, you always look amazing!” read another comment from a fan. Other followers told Natalie she looked “Spectacular” and “Absolutely breathtaking.”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

However, quite a few of Natalie’s followers were more concerned with her strutting around the mall in pajamas, which they felt could use a good ironing job.

One critic commented, “Walking around the mall in pj is a new trend I guess,” while another Instagram user responded, calling Natalie a “joke.”

Another disparager wrote that Natalie is trying “so hard” to look like another 90 Day Fiance star, Yara Zaya.

“I have those jammies, I would never wear them in public [though]. 😮,” said another one of Natalie’s followers.

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Noting that Natalie’s attire was a bit wrinkled, another commenter said, “I would have at least ironed the clothes before trying to promote it.”

Natalie is an Ekouaer brand ambassador

Natalie’s pajama sets are from Ekouaer, the brand she recently partnered with as an ambassador. Ekouaer touts itself as “a fashion brand dedicated to offering high-quality and comfortable sleepwear.”

The sleepwear brand offers women’s robes, skirts, shawls, beachwear, and men’s and women’s pajama sets. Customers can receive a 10 percent discount when they purchase two items or a 15 percent discount off three now through Easter Sunday at Ekouaer.com or use Natalie’s code “Natalie” to receive 30 percent off their entire order.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.