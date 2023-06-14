Natalie Mordovtseva under fire for promoting ‘slave labor’

Natalie Mordovtseva’s critics aren’t thrilled that the 90 Day Fiance star is endorsing a brand accused of using “slave labor.”

Fast-fashion brands are on the rise with their ultra-affordable prices and a wide variety of clothing items.

One such brand, Shein, is a haven for all things fashion delivered at prices nearly anyone can afford.

However, Chinese-owned Shein is under scrutiny after being questioned about how ethical its business practices are, specifically concerning forced labor.

Despite the backlash in recent months, Natalie has become one of their latest spokesmodels.

Taking to Instagram this week, the Ukrainian native posted a set of photos from a recent photoshoot in which she plugged the controversial brand.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva models for Shein

Natalie, 37, posed on the top of a parking garage next to a sporty blue McLaren with butterfly doors. The blonde beauty rocked three different outfits from Shein as she posed next to the sports car, exhibiting her modeling prowess.

In the first shot, Natalie showed off her long and lean legs, sporting a matching tube top and split-hem skirt. In the second and third shots, Natalie modeled a satin tube dress and scarf-printed split-thigh halter dress from the brand.

In the caption, Natalie wrote, “I am obsessed with the new styles from @shein_us collection @sheinofficial 🫦.”

“SHEIN has just launched a mermaid-inspired summer series of clothing line, featuring three key elements: Island Time, Boho and Romantic Vacation,” she added. “Check it out on @[email protected]_us 💋.”

Natalie also provided her followers with a coupon code to receive 15 percent off their purchases, along with the ID numbers for her ensembles.

In the comments section of the post, which Natalie limited, the TLC star received plenty of backlash for her choice of clothing brands to endorse.

Critics bash Natalie Mordovtseva for endorsing ‘slave labor’

“Awesome, living in America, promoting a Chinese clothing company that’s been under fire multiple times for their practices… slave labor and lead in clothes,” wrote one of Natalie’s critics.

Natalie’s critics bashed her choice of fashion brands. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

A second Instagram user told Natalie, “Wearing Shein in a McLaren.. that’s like cooking your filet mignon in the microwave and serving it with ketchup.”

One critic called Shein “garbage made with slave labor” but added a compliment to go along with their complaint.

Another critic slammed Natalie for promoting Shein. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Since becoming famous for her appearance in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and in addition to modeling, Natalie has added social media influencer to her resume.

Natalie has also plugged brands such as Temu, Lily and Miel, E Bike Surgery, and Ekouaer.

Natalie’s future with the 90 Day Fiance franchise

It looks like Natalie isn’t quite finished with her reality TV career, however. She recently told her Instagram fans and followers that she was in Atlanta, Georgia, filming with some of her 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Natalie didn’t disclose any details, and it’s unclear what she was filming, but we assume it’s another spinoff, and she’s been spotted filming on more than one occasion in recent months.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.