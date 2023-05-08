Tiffany Franco wins big while paying it forward

Tiffany Franco had coffee on the brain when she joined the drive-thru line at Starbucks, but she was in for a pleasant surprise.

Those positive affirmations must be paying off, because the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star scored big that day — although the same can’t be said for the person in line behind her.

Tiffany took to social media to tell her followers about the cute, pay-it-forward moment she found herself in and how it all played out in her favor.

After placing her pricey order, which included coffee and some treats for her mom, Tiffany found out that the cars ahead of her had started a chain of paying it forward.

When asked if she wanted to pay the order for the person behind her the mom of two gladly obliged.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The great thing this, Tiffany only had to pay five bucks — like how though? Clearly, they didn’t order the venti caramel macchiato with two pumps of white mocha, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cookie crumbles, cause let’s be real, those add-ons, honey, they add up!

Tiffany Franco’s Starbucks stop was a ‘win, win’

Either way, Tiffany scored big with that cheap bill, but the person who had to pay for her order wasn’t so lucky.

“I paid the person behind me’s order, and it was five dollars and I was like damn man, the person behind me must have been pissed, my order was like 30 dollars,” said Tiffany laughingly.

“Well, I got to pay it forward and got to save some money so win, win,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tiffany is going to need all the extra cash she can get to fund her adorable daughter Carley’s shopping habits, and you’ll see why in a minute.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco asks for help with her daughter

The TLC personality posted a funny moment with her youngest child Carley who she shares with her estranged husband, Ronald Smith.

We know that Tiffany has complained about Ronald not doing enough financially, but if that’s still the case, he needs to step it up now because they have a tiny shopaholic on their hands.

Tiffany shared a clip of Carley after taking her shopping, and she asked her 642,000 followers for help once the tiny fashionista started grabbing stuff for her mom to pay for.

“Help. 😂😂😂,” Tiffany captioned the clip.

“Everyone thinks shopping with your daughter is gonna be so much fun until you realize that you’ve made an actual mini-me who literally wants everything in every store,” said Tiffany in the clip, which featured Carly with stacks of clothes of toys that she grabbed from the aisles.

“So just enjoy this next clip of what is now my life with my little bestie who thinks I’m rich,” added Tiffany.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.