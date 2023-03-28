Tim Malcolm shares pink hair throwback with Veronica Rodriguez

90 Day Fiance franchise alum Tim Malcolm treated fans to an epic throwback picture with his ex-fiance turned best friend, Veronica Rodriguez.

Tim and Veronica met around 15 years ago and were in a relationship for eight years before settling into their friendship. In that time, Tim and Veronica have done a lot together and shared many memorable moments.

Tim shared a picture of one moment in particular when the pair met the star of the original 1992 Candyman movie, Tony Todd.

In the photo geotagged in Charlotte, North Caroline, where Tim and Veronica live, Tim appeared with neon pink hair. He wore a slim-fitting black shirt with jeans with a belt and a Corona belt buckle.

Veronica wore a hot pink tank top and tiny white shorts. She wore her brunette hair down and had a red lip color that popped.

The three posed smiling with Tim on one end, Tony Todd on the other, and Veronica in the middle with her hand on Tony Todd’s chest.

Fans of Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez can catch them on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Tim and Veronica have been staples of the 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk franchise from the beginning. The pair dish on currently airing episodes within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

This time around, Tim and Veronica are sharing their opinions and judgments about the cast and situations presented on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Tim and Veronica only took a hiatus from the show when Veronica was a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Tim and Veronica’s involvement has not been good for their relationships

Tim and Veronica’s close friendship after their romantic involvement has rubbed each of their love interests the wrong way.

The co-parents tell each other everything, turn to one another for advice, and spend a lot of quality time together.

Their close bond did not sit well with Tim’s ex-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona, who wanted Tim to stop friendly communications with Veronica.

When Veronica was on 90 Day: The Single Life, Tim’s tight-knit connection to Veronica and her life did not sit well with Veronica’s love interest Justin.

Moreover, Tim’s deep opinions about Veronica’s love life and what she should be doing with it were qualities that Veronica’s love interest Jamal Menzies did not appreciate.

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.