Tim Malcolm reveals his relationship status, comments on ex Jennifer Tarazona and Jesse Meester’s relationship

Tim Malcolm talked about his feelings about his ex and whether he is single. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Pillow Talk, star Tim Malcolm opened up to his followers by doing a Q&A over on Instagram. He was asked about his relationship status and his feelings about his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Tarazona dating another Before the 90 Days alum, Jesse Meester.

He answered each question honestly but did leave some mystery about his dating life.

When viewers last caught up with Tim on a more personal level outside of Pillow Talk was during 90 Day Bares All, where he introduced his girlfriend Linda, and then again on 90 Day Diaries, where he talked about opening a business.

In the meantime, Tim’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer has been busy jet-setting with Jesse Meester, which both of them have highlighted through their Instagram stories.

Tim Malcolm revealed his feelings about his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Tarazona dating Jesse Meester

Tim first answered a question about whether he was single during his Q&A on his Instagram story.

He responded, “Am I single? Well I’m not married and I’m not engaged. Never been married. I’m 41. It’s not lookin too good.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The cryptic answer could mean that he and Linda have broken up or that they are still together but do not intend to marry.

When Tim was asked the burning question about the new relationship between Jennifer and Jesse he responded succinctly, “Zero f***s to give.”

Tim answered pointed questions from his followers. Pic credit: el_gringo_charlotte/Instagram

Tim Malcolm could have a long-running presence in the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Tim rose to popularity during Before the 90 Days and has landed on quite a few spinoffs. His most popular being Pillow Talk alongside his best friend and ex-fiance Veronica Rodriguez.

The pair share hilarious and captivating banter while watching the various 90 Day Fiance spinoffs. They have become staples of the commentary show because of their chemistry and will most likely continue to have that role on the show.

If Tim is, in fact, single as his recent answer to a follower’s question might entail, viewers could potentially be seeing him on The Single Life.

Tim has also made headlines outside of 90 Day Fiance for his gaming. He is a prolific player of the Call of Duty videogame Zombies and even took part in the World Championship.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.