Jamal Menzies spills tea about his relationship with Veronica Rodriguez

What is Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez’s relationship status? Pic credit: @jdmzie/@vepyrod/Instagram

One of the most shocking and unforeseen relationships to form within the 90 Day Fiance franchise has been between Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez.

The 27-year-old son of Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After? star Kimberly Menzies and the 37-year-old ex-fiance of Before the 90 Days star Tim Malcolm came together after Veronica saw him on the Before the 90 Days Tell All on TV.

Their relationship status has been a widespread curiosity among the 90 Day audience, who did not see the relationship coming.

Veronica was a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and her connection with Jamal was revealed at the Tell All. She divulged that she slid into Jamal’s DMs, and he took her out on a date around his native San Diego.

Jamal spilled that he woke up next to Veronica after their date; however, they both said that they were not in a committed relationship and were free to see other people, which is what Jamal was doing, but Veronica was not.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What drew criticism from The Single Life cast on stage was the idea that Veronica liked Jamal more than he liked her, with Tiffany Franco even calling Jamal a “f**kboy,” a notion he resented. The issue of their physical distance was also a problem Veronica brought up.

In any case, there have been clues as to whether Jamal and Veronica have carried on their relationship after the Tell All.

Now, Jamal is giving 90 Day fans the tea on his current relationship status with Veronica.

Jamal Menzies opened up about his relationship with Veronica Rodriguez

In an Instagram Story Q&A, Jamal got a question that asked him how Veronica was and remarked that they looked good together.

Jamal replied in his video message, “Veronica is good, we are both in high spirits, um, you know,” he said as he started to smile wide, “We’re doing good. So and thank you for saying that we look good together.”

He tagged Veronica in the Story and added the emoji of two hands making a heart.

Another relationship with 90 Day franchise alum has occurred

Jamal and Veronica are not the only 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members to have gotten together after their original time on the show.

Before the 90 Days star and the ex-boyfriend of Darcey Silva was cast on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life where he surprised viewers by revealing he was dating a fellow 90 Day alum.

That turned out to be Tim Malcolm’s ex, Jeniffer Tarazona. The pair had apparently been talking online for a year, and viewers watched Jesse fly to her native Colombia to meet her in person for the first time and see if they were compatible.

After some turbulent moments, the pair left the season in a relationship and are still together and traveling the world, according to Jesse, who showed off their relationship when he made a virtual appearance on the Season 3 of The Single Life Tell All.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.