Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie says Wheel of Fortune is in ‘great hands’ with Ryan Seacrest as host

Ryan Seacrest is doing a great job hosting Wheel of Fortune if you ask Maggie Sajak.

Following Pat Sajak’s retirement earlier this year, prior to Season 42, Ryan took over the reins as the show’s new host.

Pat’s successor was announced in June 2023, and the news was met with mixed reactions from Wheel of Fortune viewers.

Ryan made his Wheel of Fortune debut earlier this month, and so far, fans of the show are impressed overall with his performance.

He and his longtime colleague, Vanna White, seem to be getting along quite nicely both on set and off, making for a seamless transition into Season 42.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And not only do Wheel watchers believe Ryan is doing a great job, but so does his predecessor’s daughter.

Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, compliments Ryan Seacrest’s professionalism

Maggie Sajak, Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent, recently chatted with Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The 29-year-old told the outlet that Ryan is “great” and “so professional” in his new role.

“I’m sure you would assume but he really appreciates the show and knows how important it is,” Maggie told Us Weekly.

“You can really tell by how prepared he is and how he treats the contestants and how he treats the whole experience,” she added.

Although Maggie and her family wondered about the future of Wheel of Fortune without her dad, Pat, at the helm, she says that with Ryan as host, there’s nothing to worry about.

“[The show] is in great hands, so we’re excited to see where it goes,” Maggie confessed.

Maggie and ‘icon’ Vanna White share a special bond

While she was at it, Maggie talked about her dad’s longtime co-worker, Vanna White, whom she lovingly refers to as “Aunt Vanna.”

“Jokingly, we say she’s Aunt Vanna, but I really have known her since before I was born,” Maggie shared.

“She’s great. I love being able to see her now at work. We have a lot of fun,” Maggie said of Vanna. “She really is such an icon, such a legend, and such a great person, too. She’s as sweet as she seems.”

Wheel of Fortune fans consider the show ‘special’

Maggie also talked about how Wheel of Fortune brings generations of families together to bond.

Maggie and her father have been approached by Wheel watchers off-screen who have told them how special the show is to them, a sentiment she holds dear.

“When people have come up to my dad or told me how special the show is to them, it goes beyond just ‘I love that show,’”Maggie added. “And to be a part of it now is really meaningful to me.”