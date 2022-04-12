Outlander spoilers: Episode 7 becomes a witch hunt as Claire is blamed for that death in Episode 6

Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in Episode 7 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Episode 6 of Outlander had quite a bit to unpack for those who stick religiously to the TV show and haven’t read the book series by Diana Gabaldon.

The episode opened with dysentery sweeping across Fraser’s Ridge. Many community members succumbed to the disease, and even Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was sick.

Although, the healer wasn’t entirely sure what she and Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) had was the same thing.

Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) also accused Jamie (Sam Heughan) of being the father of her unborn child. Whether or not Jamie was the father was the focus of plenty of gossip both at the Ridge and further abroad.

Then, by the close of the episode, young Malva had been killed and found by Claire in her garden. Considering how far along in the pregnancy Malva was by this stage, Claire performed a C-section on her and tried to save the child — but to no avail.

Now, all any Outlander fan wants to know is: who killed Malva?

Outlander Episode 7 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 7 of Outlander is Sticks and Stones, which doesn’t give much away as far as what the episode will be about.

As yet, Starz has not yet released a synopsis for the upcoming episode, and, as pointed out by Carter Matt, the historical drama series will be on hiatus until April 24, meaning it could be some time before viewers find out more about what happened in Episode 6 of Outlander.

However, while the network has not yet given a clue as to what Episode 7 entails, they have released a tantalizing trailer for the upcoming installment.

New trailer for Outlander is released

The latest clip for Episode 7 of Outlander starts apparently not long after Claire tried to save Malva’s baby.

“Your wife stands before us up to her elbows in blood,” Tom Christie says as the clip pans out to show Claire and Jamie standing over the corpse.

“With a knife,” Allan Christie (Alexander Vlahos) adds, indicating that he believes it was Claire who slit Malva’s throat.

Jamie will not hear of such nonsense, though, as he sternly asks what Allan is implying.

The clip then shows the further repercussions of what happened in Episode 6. People on the Ridge were already a bit leary of Claire after the rumors circulated that Jamie was the father of Malva’s child and the Christies kept pointing out that they believed Claire to be a witch.

Now, things are decidedly worse, and it is very possible that Claire could actually be blamed for Malva’s murder.

The clip ends with Young Ian (John Bell) asking Lizzie (Caitlin O’ Ryan) if she knew where the Beardsleys were. It is at this point that it is implied that they might have had something to do with Malva’s death.

However, until Outlander returns, fans will have to continue to wonder. Alternatively, they could read the books (or this previous spoiler article) and find out for sure what is about to go down on Fraser’s Ridge.

Outlander 6x07 Promo "Sticks and Stones" (HD) Season 6 Episode 7 Promo

Watch this video on YouTube

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.