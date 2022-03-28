Outlander spoilers: Episode 5 sees tensions rising and a love spell cast

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire, as seen in Episode 5 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Already, viewers know that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) are heading straight into the American Revolutionary War in Season 6 of Outlander.

While they know the outcome well before anyone in the 1770s even knows what is about to hit, there are still the tensions of everything playing out around them.

And, according to the latest synopsis for Outlander, things are already starting to get stressful.

Outlander Episode 5 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 5 of Outlander is called “Give Me Liberty.” Carter Matt has also provided the following synopsis.

“Claire and Jamie experience the rising tensions in the colonies first-hand when they attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honor of the Scottish heroine, Flora MacDonald.”

The American Revolutionary War officially started in 1775 but that doesn’t mean things are starting to occur already and this is explored in the synopsis.

For those who haven’t read a lot about the history of the time, Flora MacDonald was a famous Jacobite sympathizer who helped Charles Edward Stuart flee “over the sea to Skye,” according to Undiscovered Scotland. And, yes, that is a line from the Outlander opening credits.

Presently, Flora is living in North Carolina with her husband, Allan MacDonald. It is here that she continues her support for the British government.

New trailer for Outlander is released

Along with the synopsis, a new trailer for Outlander has also been released and it offers up further information about Episode 5.

The clip starts off with Brianna (Sophie Skelton) cautioning her husband, Roger (Richard Rankin) against spending so much time at Amy McCallum’s (Joanne Thomson) home. It seems people might be gossiping about the pair.

Jessica Reynolds stars as Malva Christie in Episode 5 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Next up, the discovery of a love charm is found on the ground and Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) is totally fascinated by it. Or, perhaps she’s looking guilty.

Marsali (Lauren Lyle) is the one who declares it is a love charm and she should know because it was her mother, Laoghaire (Nell Hudson), that also set a love charm out for Jamie many years ago.

As to who this love spell belongs to remains to be seen but judging by Malva’s reaction, I am betting she has something to do with it or, at least, knows who does.

If you want to find out more about Malva’s storyline and are happy with book spoilers, then head on over to read this Monsters and Critics article.

David Berry stars as John Grey in Episode 5 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

The trailer also reveals that John Grey (David Berry) and Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) will return to Season 6 of Outlander.

Further details regarding the “rising tensions” from the synopsis are also shown and the clip ends with Claire telling Jamie that he must be faithful to his new home now.

“Try to understand that our allegiance now is to this new nation,” Claire says to Jamie.

Outlander 6x05 Promo "Give Me Liberty" (HD) Season 6 Episode 5 Promo

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.