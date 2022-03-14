Outlander spoilers: Episode 3 sees Fergus grappling with the birth of his new son

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Cesar Domboy as Fergus, as seen in Episode 1 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Episode 2 of Outlander saw Marsali (Lauren Lyle) go into labor with the help of her husband, Fergus (Cesar Domboy).

Things have been rocky for this pair since Outlander returned and this is thanks to Fergus’ guilt over not helping Marsali and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) during the vicious attack by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehey) in Season 5.

There was a short reprieve for the couple during Marsali’s labor but things quickly turned sour again once Fergus realized their new son, Henri-Christian, was a dwarf.

Now, it looks like Fergus will put his new son in mortal danger when Outlander returns on Sunday night.

Outlander Episode 3 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 3 of Outlander is “Temperance.” Carter Matt has also provided the following synopsis.

“Fergus worries about his new son’s quality of life when the baby is bullied by superstitious Protestants. Claire performs surgery on Tom’s hand.”

Because Outlander is currently set in the 1770s, it comes as no surprise that others are ridiculing Henri-Christian or that Fergus should believe that his son will have a poor quality of life.

But, in the new trailer for the next instalment of Outlander, it appears that Fergus does something horribly drastic when it comes to his newborn child.

Along with this, the last section of the trailer reveals that Claire will perform surgery on Tom Christie’s (Mark Lewis Jones) hand and further details of this are also revealed in the teaser.

Henri-Christian floats down the river in Episode 3 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

New trailer for Outlander is released

Along with the synopsis, a new trailer has been released for Episode 3 of Outlander.

The clip opens with Tom being firm in what appears to be his decision to undergo his hand surgery without the assistance of ether. He also won’t take a rod to bite down on “for the pain” and insists that saying his prayers is all that he will need.

Quickly after this storyline is touched on, the trailer dives into Fergus’ grief surrounding why he has been drinking so much and avoiding his family. Fergus believes in Episode 3 of Outlander that his child’s dwarfism is caused by a beating that Marsali took during the assault.

Claire reassures Fergus that Henri-Christian’s condition has nothing to do with what happened during the pregnancy.

Viewers then look on in horror as Henri-Christian is seen floating down the river in a woven basket. It appears that Fergus might have done this to the child but he is nowhere to be seen.

Instead, Roger (Richard Rankin), with the assistance of some children, tries to rescue the newborn before he is tipped out of his basket and drowns. Whether Henri-Christian is saved or not remains to be seen, and fans will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out more.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.