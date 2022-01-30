Outlander Season 6: Tom Christie will struggle with Jamie’s ‘worldview,’ according to Mark Lewis Jones

Mark Lewis Jones stars as Tom Christie in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

A new clip shared to Outlander’s official Twitter account has given viewers a different perspective on the newcomer, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

Tom, along with his adult children Malva (Jessica Reynolds) and Allan (Alexander Vlahos), will settle on Fraser’s Ridge when Outlander returns on March 6 with Season 6.

Viewers know that there will be some conflict between Tom and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and that the pair spent time together at Ardsmuir Prison. Book fans already know that this conflict will take quite a dramatic turn.

So far, fans of the TV series have only seen the arrival of Tom’s family from the perspective of the Fraser’s, and very little else is known about the family — particularly if they don’t want spoilers.

However, the new teaser now sheds some light on the situation from Tom’s viewpoint.

New Season 6 video for Outlander features Mark Lewis Jones

In the new clip, Mark Lewis Jones is interviewed and he opens up about Tom Christie.

In the clip, he revealed that Tom is known to the audience but has not yet been seen. This is due to the fact that he and Jamie spent time together in Ardsmuir Prison.

“He arrives on Fraser’s Ridge and there’s history between him and Jamie Fraser,” Mark Lewis Jones explains before giving Tom some further backstory.

“Tom is Protestant to the core. His firm belief is that you should build a house for God before you build a home for yourself.”

This would explain the images viewers have seen already of the new church being built in Season 6 of Outlander.

It is then explained that Tom will create a new “status quo” on the Ridge and that this character “has difficulty with Jamie Fraser’s worldview.”

Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Season 6 spoilers regarding the Christies

Mark Lewis Jones then reveals that the arrival of the Christies will create a great disruption to those at Fraser’s Ridge.

Of course, book fans know exactly where this is going.

In Diana Gabaldon’s series, there will be plenty of drama created because of this new family’s arrival. Not only will Jamie and Tom have vastly different views of the world, but Tom’s children will cause even further conflict, some of which will see others turning away from Jamie and Claire.

Tom Christie is bringing a satchel full of drama to the Ridge. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/BzcM4r7ELO — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 28, 2022

For those wanting full spoilers, they can be found in this previous Monsters and Critics article. For everyone else, it will be a matter of having to wait and watch when Outlander returns next month.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.