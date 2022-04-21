Outlander Season 6 finale: New synopsis released for Episode 8 as Claire’s troubles intensify

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

With the Season 6 finale of Outlander looming, the synopsis has been released and gives viewers an insight into what to expect.

In this season, viewers have been introduced to a new family on the Ridge called the Christies. Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) already knew the father, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones) thanks to their shared time in Ardsmuir Prison.

Since their arrival, though, things have gone awry.

Most recently, Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) has accused Jamie of being the father of her unborn child. Then, at the end of Episode 6, Malva was found dead.

This story looks set to continue both in the upcoming seventh episode as well as the Season 6 finale.

New synopsis released for Episode 8

According to IMDb, the synopsis has already been released for the final episode of Season 6 of Outlander and can be viewed below.

“Richard Brown and his Committee of Safety arrive to arrest Claire for murder. However, due to the rising political tensions in the colonies, Brown’s plan to find a judge for a trial does not go as expected.”

Viewers already know from the trailer for Episode 7 that Claire will be blamed for Malva’s death and this complication looks set to continue into Episode 8, which is titled “I Am Not Alone.”

From the synopsis, it looks like the Browns have also gotten mixed up in the mess and they come to the Ridge to arrest Claire for murder.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Ned Dennehey as Lionel Brown, as seen in Season 5 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz/Aimee Spinks

Claire already has a complicated relationship with the Browns after Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehey) abducted her in Season 5 and a horrific attack by his group ensued. So to have this family head the call to arrest Claire is likely going to see her spiral downward.

There is some hope for Claire’s freedom, though. The final part of the synopsis offers up a ray of light by way of continued “political tensions.”

As yet, it is unclear just what this means exactly, however, it could most certainly relate to the upcoming American Revolutionary War that is brewing.

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait a couple of weeks to find out for sure, though.

Outlander Season 6 is a shortened season

Thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic, Season 6 of Outlander was been truncated. This means that this installment has had to cram a lot of content into a shorter space.

Normally, each season ranges in size from 12 to 16 episodes. However, the current season will run for only eight episodes.

The good news is that Season 7 of Outlander has already been renewed and that there will be a total of 16 episodes once more.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.