Outlander: Sam Heughan confirms a time jump at the start of Season 6

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

As Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander approaches, Sam Heughan reveals that a time jump is coming. Which is entirely different from what his character’s wife does every time she steps through the stones at Craigh na Dun.

The End of Season 5 saw a traumatic event for Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) as she was brutally attacked by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy).

This means that some of her recovery will be glossed over when Outlander returns in March. However, viewers will still get to see how this trauma affects Claire’s day-to-day living as well as those close to her.

Season 6 of Outlander jumps ahead

In a new clip released by Starz on their official Twitter account, several cast members are interviewed about what viewers can expect to see in Season 6, which will only run for eight episodes this year.

The video opens with Caitriona Balfe speaking as she declares that the latest installment will be a “great season” for fans.

Then, Sam Heughan, who plays the main character, Jamie Fraser, reveals details of the time jump.

“We’re back in the Ridge,” Heughan explained.

"Some time has passed by the family are still slightly fractured from what happened before, at the end of Season 5."

Sam Heughan as Jamie, Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Richard Rankin as Roger, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, and John Bell as Young Ian in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Everyone is carrying on as normal in Season 6

Caitriona then goes on to explain the complex emotions that will be occurring when Outlander premieres. Mostly, the characters will be carrying on as normal but tensions will rise as emotions come to the surface.

“On the surface, I think everyone’s carrying on as if things are normal,” Balfe said.

“But the ramifications of what happened at the end of last season are still strongly at play, I suppose.”

Lauren Lyle, who portrays Marsali Fraser, explains that things will all get a “little bit dark” as Season 6 of Outlander unfolds.

The series showrunner, Matthew B. Roberts, also confirms that the Frasers are all trying to move on from the horrific event.

However, just as Claire and Jamie start to settle back into their perfect life, Balfe shares that “things go slightly awry.”

Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser) reveals that this is likely caused by some new settlers arriving at the Ridge. Alexander Vlahos, who plays one of those newcomers, Allan Christie, then confirms that their arrival will end up “affecting the Frasers.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Allan is the son of Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

Tom and Jamie knew each other from their shared time at Ardsmuir Prison. However, his arrival will certainly shake things up — and not in a good way — when they decide to settle at Fraser’s Ridge.

#Outlander Season 6 is going to be next level. Just take it from our cast. pic.twitter.com/DgOPDbWiJN — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 27, 2022

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.