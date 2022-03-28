Outlander recap: Young Ian’s tragic backstory is finally revealed

John Bell stars as Young Ian in Episode 4 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

This week’s episode of Outlander brings in another backstory. Previously, in the Season 1 premiere, further details of Jamie’s (Sam Heaughan) time at Ardsmuir prison were revealed to introduce newcomer Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

As Jamie hands over weapons to the Cherokee Indians, it is time for another deep dive into the past.

This time, Young Ian (John Bell) gets to tell his story about his time with the Mohawk Indians.

Jamie and Young Ian deliver some guns

Since Jamie has taken on the role of Indian Agent, he has struggled with the position. He knows what will happen to the Indians further on down the track, and his daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), gives him even more information regarding their tragic fate.

It is because of this that Jamie finally decides to confront the Cherokee leader and tell him exactly what will befall his tribe in 60 years’ time. Of course, he tells him under the guise of his wife and daughter having a touch of the “sight,” and the leader, thankfully, takes him seriously.

During this meeting, Young Ian discovers a blast from his past when some Mohawk Indians also turn up at the meeting place.

John Bell as Young Ian and Braeden Clarke as Kaheroton, as seen in Episode 4 of Outlander Season 6.

Young Ian’s tragic Mohawk story is revealed

Young Ian immediately recognizes them, and later, he tells Jamie his story about the time he spent with them.

Already, Outlander fans know a few little snippets of information. Besides the fact that Young Ian returned to Fraser’s Ridge with a haunted look to him, he has also let it slip that he had a Mohawk wife.

Then, in Episode 2 of Outlander, viewers learn that Young Ian’s wife also bore a child.

Now, the full story is revealed, and it is a heartbreaking one.

You see, Young Ian fell in love with a Mohawk woman who he called Emily, but whose real name is Wahionhaweh (Morgan Holmstrom). The pair quickly marry, and she becomes pregnant.

However, things do not go well, and she miscarries the child rather late in the pregnancy. Later, she falls pregnant again, but unfortunately, another miscarriage ensues.

Young Ian is then told to leave the tribe as they believe that he is not Mohawk enough to ever make a baby stick for Emily.

Naturally, Young Ian is devastated and tries to work things out with Emily, only to discover that she has taken on Kaheroton (Braeden Clarke) as her new husband.

It is the sighting of Kaheroton at the meeting with the Cherokee that triggers these flashbacks.

Young Ian and Kaheroton clash

Once Young Ian sees Kaheroton, he can’t hold himself back, and they end up in a scrap that has to be broken up by Jamie. However, things get even more heated when the fellow Indian Agent gets involved, and a duel is organized.

After finally getting everything off his chest to Jamie, Young Ian approaches Kaheroton and gives him Jamie’s gun so that it will be a fair fight. Here, Kaheroton asks Young Ian to return to the Mohawk and look after Emily and his son should he die in the duel.

Later, when the duel occurs, the Indian Agent turns out to be an absolute douche and turns early to take out the Mohawk. Luckily, Young Ian is there to stop it, and the pair finally sort things out properly.

Back at the Ridge, Claire is knocking people out for science

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has had a little ether problem in Season 6 of Outlander. While she recreated it so that she could perform surgical procedures, she also uses it to knock herself out when the flashbacks to the vicious attack on her by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) become too much.

In this week’s installment, she is teaching Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) how to use it so that she can concentrate on surgeries and not have to juggle ether distribution at the same time.

Using Lizzie (Caitlin O’Ryan) and Josiah (Paul Gorman) as her guinea pigs, it looks like Malva is taking way too much pleasure in the magical world of science. Honestly, I feel like the Ridge could have their first serial killer on their hands with Malva.

Episode 4 of Outlander ends with Jamie returning to Fraser’s Ridge and Claire ready to jump his bones. But, before that can happen, Jamie is announcing he will retire from his role as Indian Agent, and I wonder if that means one of the ghastly Browns will step into the role.

But enough of that because Malva is standing by getting a good old gander at Claire and Jamie bumping uglies.

Outlander airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Starz.