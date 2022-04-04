Outlander recap: Flora makes an entrance, Jocasta gets stoned, and Malva is the worst

Shauna Macdonald as Flora MacDonald, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Aunt Jocasta, and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, as seen in Episode 5 of Outlander, Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Last week’s episode of Outlander saw Young Ian’s (John Bell) tragic backstory revealed after a chance meeting with a fellow Mohawk.

This week, Episode 5 goes even further back to remind viewers of Prince Charles Stuart (Andrew Gower). Fans will remember him as the bumbling prince who thought he could rule but, really, had no idea what that actually meant.

Then, after the Battle of Culloden, he fled Scotland and wasn’t seen again — on Outlander, at least. Although, he has been referenced from time to time.

So, let’s take a look at why the prince made a sudden appearance.

Enter Flora MacDonald

Starz already teased viewers with the fact that Flora MacDonald (Shauna Macdonald) would appear in Episode 5 of Outlander.

For those who have not heard of her, she is a historical character who helped Charles Stuart flee Scotland to Skye, referenced in Outlander’s theme song.

Fans now get to see for themselves just how this occurred. Flora helped the prince escape by making him don a dress and bonnet as they boarded a boat to Skye.

Episode 5 of Outlander sees Flora on a trip to North Carolina, and the Fraser’s are in Wilmington to see her, along with many other Jacobites.

Flora is quite the character, and she, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) hit it off immediately. Well, that is until Jocasta suffers from some eye pain, and Claire leads them all off to a quiet spot where she offers up a hemp pipe for the pain.

A giggly conversation about royals ensues until Claire remembers that one time she was raped by King Louis XV of France in Versailles, and that ends the shenanigans.

Also, it must be noted here that Flora was the victim of a theft when she arrived in Wilmington. Someone took her necklace, which was reclaimed — but minus a gemstone.

Gee, I wonder who might need a gemstone in Outlander?

Lord John Grey

While it was nice to see Aunt Jocasta after all this time, there is another blast from the past as well in store.

Enter: Lord John Grey (David Berry), who is still doe-eyed for Jamie (Sam Heughan) even though he has jumped ship and is no longer a royalist.

They have a few curt words because John is all Team Monarchy, but Jamie knows what the future has in store for America, so he prefers to back the winning horse.

John doesn’t know this, but because he is still crushing over Jamie, he lets everything slide — even delaying some red coats planning an attack on a Sons of Liberty meeting because his beloved Jamie is attending.

Fergus has moved to New Bern

Dear Fergus (Cesar Domboy) has struggled in Season 6 of Outlander but has finally gotten his s**t together. Fans of the book series will know his next move, but it came as a surprise to see Fergus had moved to New Bern this week for those who only watch the TV show.

It seems that Aunt Jocasta has bought him a printing shop.

Don’t fret, though. Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and his kids will soon be joining him. There were just some loose ends to tie up at Fraser’s Ridge.

It also gives her some time to point out a love charm — complete with human finger bones — to Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Lizzie (Caitlin O’ Ryan), and Malva (Jessica Reynolds).

Roger is the talk of the town — for all the wrong reasons

They all wonder who made the charm and for who, and this leads to some speculation about the widow Amy McCallum (Joanne Thomson) and all that time that Roger (Richard Rankin) has been spending there of late.

Brianna immediately brings it up with her husband, who is oblivious to the possible scandal of spending so much time at the widow’s home.

However, as soon as she mentions it to him, he gets awkward and hires someone else to finish the work for Amy.

This is perfect timing, too, as Roger also learns that he might need to hang around home a bit more now that Brianna has just announced she is pregnant.

Malva is the worst

Ever since the perky Malva has turned up in Fraser’s Ridge, there has been an edge to her.

Maybe it’s just because I know what’s coming. Or maybe it’s just because of that glint she gets in her eye whenever Claire talks about gross medical procedures.

Regardless, I don’t trust the lass, and this was brought to the fore in Sunday night’s episode of Outlander.

First off, after having a heart-to-heart with Claire about loose women and who is allowed to enjoy sex, then copping a free show of an intimate moment between Claire and Jamie, it seems logical that Malva has some mixed feelings about how women should behave when it comes to sex.

Especially considering the strict religious upbringing, she’s had under her father, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones)

So, it was a complete surprise to find Malva shagging Obadiah Henderson (Euan Bennet) in the newly-built church.

Roger is horrified when he walks in on them — especially since Malva’s father and brother are waiting outside.

And, it becomes clear that this is not Malva’s first rodeo either because she rushes straight up to Roger and starts blackmailing him regarding Amy McCallum and Roger keeps mom after that.

And, this isn’t the worst of her either in the latest installment of Outlander.

Oh no, she was the one who cast that love spell. And those finger bones? Oh, she’s just got a putrifying corpse in a tent ready to go.

Brendan Martin stars as Wendigo Donner in Season 5 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Was that a time traveler?

Episode 5 of Outlander ends with Jamie and Claire leaving Wilmington. Claire thinks she hears a familiar — and much too modern — tune being whistled. However, she blames it on the wind, and they finally leave for the Ridge.

However, viewers get to find out more about who was whistling the Colonel Bogey March as the camera heads to a prison cell where the man continues to whistle the tune. Here, he is shown reaching into his pocket and pulling out the gemstone that he stole from Flora.

So, who is this man?

I am placing my money on it being Wendigo Donner (Brennan Martin), the time traveler who appeared in Season 5 of Outlander. However, for now, viewers will just have to wait until next Sunday night in the hope of hearing more.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.