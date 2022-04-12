Outlander: Jessica Reynolds speaks out on Malva’s Christie’s fate

Jessica Reynolds stars as Malva Christie in Episode 6 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Episode 6 of Outlander saw Malva Christie (Jessica Reyolds) accuse Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) of being the father of her unborn child.

This led to plenty of drama between the Christies and the Frasers. And, the episode ended with an absolute cliffhanger when Malva was found dead in the Fraser’s garden.

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was the one to find Malva’s body and it was apparent from the gory details that Malva died as a result of having her throat slit with a knife.

Already, viewers are disappointed that Outlander will go on one week’s hiatus before returning on April 24. This means that there will be an extra-long delay when it comes to answers regarding Malva Christie.

Thankfully, the actor who portrays this character sat down and had a chat about Malva.

Jessica Reynolds discusses Malva’s fate

According to an interview Jessica Reynolds did with Entertainment Weekly, Malva found out she was pregnant somewhere around Episode 2 or 3 of Outlander. This gave the character plenty of time to start plotting her outcome.

“As far as I’m concerned, she found out she was pregnant between episode 2 and episode 3,” Reynolds revealed. “In the filler of that. That’s when she starts to have to figure out her own fate, and she’s busy in survival mode.”

As was already shown in Episode 5, Malva was the one responsible for the love charm that was found. Of course, in Episode 6, it becomes apparent that Malva was turning her attention toward Jamie Fraser and he was likely the one the charm was intended for.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie, as seen in Episode 3 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

And, even though Malva is intent on gaining Jamie as a husband and forsaking Claire, Reynolds does still believe that Malva loved Claire and had a conflicted view of their relationship because of it.

As for why Malva accuses Jamie?

According to Reynolds, there is more of this story to be told so won’t reveal any more on the matter. In fact, there are a lot of questions about Malva and who the father of her child is, and why she was so promiscuous that the actor simply won’t answer because it will all unfold as Season 6 continues.

However, for fans of the Outlander book series by Diana Gabaldon, there is certainly a reason that reveals quite a dark twist on this storyline.

As for all that witchcraft?

Well, Malva has a history with the topic since her mother died as a result of it. This both entices her into it and makes her not believe in it thanks to her strict Protestant upbringing.

“We see at the start she’s a good Protestant girl,” Reynolds said.

“She’s learned a lot. She’s taken for her Bible what her dad has said, but then she’s heard things about her mother, and that entices her. There’s a part of her that’s, like, fearful and thinks this could be real. And then there’s part of her that thinks it sounds kind of cool to be a part of that.”

Jessica Reynolds thanks the Outlander fandom

While fans of Outlander may not be fond of Malva after the conflict she caused, the actor had nothing but praise for the fandom.

After Episode 6 aired, she took to her official Twitter account to thank the viewers for their support.

“The response to ep 6 has been overwhelming!” Reynolds wrote.

“I’ve never seen a fandom like it. Thank you for loving (& despising) my troubled wee Malva. What a journey. Love love love to you all thank you.”

The actor also included a tasteful black and white photo of herself in costume as Malva Christie and tagged Richard Rankin (the actor who portrays Roger Mackenzie in Outlander) as being the one responsible for the snap.

The response to ep 6 has been overwhelming ! I’ve never seen a fandom like it. Thank you for loving (& despising) my troubled wee Malva. What a journey. Love love love to you all thank you 🖤🖤🖤 @Outlander_STARZ



🎞

@RRankinPhoto pic.twitter.com/KMJxdH4erW — Jessica Reynolds (@jesssreynolds_) April 11, 2022

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.