Outlander: Jessica Reynolds reveals Malva is ready to have a purpose in Season 6 as she bonds with Claire

With Season 6 of Outlander dropping in less than a month, Starz has been releasing a multitude of teasers in order to get fans ready for the upcoming storylines. The most recent one sees the introduction of a character, Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds).

The Christies are a new family joining the established settlement at Fraser’s Ridge. The head of the family, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones), is known already to Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), but his two adult children are entirely newcomers to the series.

Malva is portrayed by Jessica Reynolds and the actor recently shared some details of the character in an interview shared to Outlander’s official Twitter account.

New Season 6 Outlander teaser revealed

Already, viewers have found out more about Malva’s brother, Allan (Alexander Vlahos), in a similar teaser clip released earlier in the week.

In that video, Vlahos gave some tantalizing clues about his character and hinted at a “dark storyline” that will continue throughout the entirety of Season 6 of Outlander.

However, in the interview with Jessica Reynolds, there were no such hints of such a thing with her character. Instead, she talked of Malva’s sheltered lifestyle up until her arrival at Fraser’s Ridge.

“Malva is a young, determined girl who has been very sheltered, and when she comes to Fraser’s Ridge, that’s when she really starts weighing up what really matters to her,” Reynolds explained.

Along with this, a burgeoning friendship and working relationship with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is discussed, hinting that Malva could become an apprentice to Claire, who is an excellent healer.

Malva has ‘modern-day tendencies’

It appears that Malva is the perfect candidate for Claire, as the character has a much more modern viewpoint than the current timeframe of the 1770s.

“Malva has a lot of kind of modern-day tendencies and ways of thinking,” Reynolds said. “And that’s why Claire, I think, connects with her.”

Malva will have no fear of the medical world either, it seems.

“She’s just fascinated by it. Like, I think there’s so many bits in the script where most people would be disgusted with what they’re dealing with, whereas Malva is just enraptured in all of it and she’s just ready to have a purpose.”

Of course, readers of the book’s series, on which Outlander is based, know that Malva’s storyline will also have a dark twist to it. This means that viewers will have to tune in to Season 6 of Outlander when it drops next month in order to find out more about this new character.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.