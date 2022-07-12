Outlander: It has been nine years since Sam Heughan was cast as Jamie Fraser

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

As filming is underway for Season 7 of Starz’s hit historical time-traveling drama series, Outlander, the network is reminding viewers of a very important event.

Season 1 of the TV show premiered on August 9, 2014, and fans of the book series by Diana Gabaldon were quick to fall in love with Starz’s version of Jamie Fraser and his time-traveling wife, Claire.

That is nearly eight years ago now, but there is another important milestone that the network wants to point out — the casting of Jamie.

Sam Heughan cast as Jamie Fraser

Nine years ago, Sam Heughan was cast as the iconic Scot, Jamie Fraser.

As pointed out by Carter Matt, the casting may have made some US fans a little nervous as the actor was relatively unknown outside of Scotland at this point in time.

However, that was all about to change drastically when the world fell in love with Heughan’s portrayal of Jamie in Season 1 and has continued through until the present day.

Starz’s noted the important casting event on July 9 to remind fans of just how long it has been since Heughan stole the hearts of Outlander fans. The official Outlander Twitter page shared an image of Heughan as Jamie.

“Nine years ago today, Jamie Fraser leapt off of the page and into our hearts. Happy casting anniversary to our amazing

@SamHeughan,” the caption read.

Sam Heughan celebrates on Instagram

The actor also took the time to celebrate the momentous event and posted in celebration to his official Instagram account.

Happy “Castversary” JAMMF! And thank you to all our loyal fans! Just wait,” Heughan wrote in the caption, using the initials of his character’s full name, James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser.

The actor also shared several images of himself in the role of the famous highlander and fans quickly jumped into the comments section in order to celebrate with him.

Currently, filming is underway for Season 7 of Outlander, which will also celebrate an extended season.

However, there has been some speculation as to how long the actors will stay around to play their part in Outlander. Most recently, the author, Diana Gabaldon, also discussed when exactly the TV show might wind up for good.

The book series already has nine books, with a further 10th book being written to complete the series. This means that Starz has at least three more potential seasons should they decide to renew Outlander in the future.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date has not yet been advised.