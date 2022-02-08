New teaser clip for Season 11B of The Walking Dead shows the Commonwealth arriving at Alexandria

Michael James Shaw stars as Mercer in Season 11B of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

With Season 11B of The Walking Dead set to premiere later this month, AMC has just shared a new teaser to its official Twitter account.

And, for those wondering just when the Commonwealth and Alexandria will collide, it looks set to happen at some point in the upcoming eight episodes.

Alexandria is in trouble when The Walking Dead returns

The midseason finale for The Walking Dead saw Alexandria in a spot of trouble. Already hit by a storm at the start of the season, the next blustery attack saw the walls crumbling as its residents struggled to stay safe.

The entire season focused on how to make Alexandria work considering the damage sustained in the first storm. However, it seems like things might get worse as members of the Commonwealth arrive on the scene in the latest teaser for Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

The Commonwealth arrives at Alexandria

Previously, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) had traveled out of Alexandria in order to track down Stephanie, who turned out to be a member of the Commonwealth.

Presently, Eugene’s group is still at the Commonwealth and not giving up the location of Alexandria. The fear is that this new group may try to attack Alexandria because, let’s face it, new communities usually mean trouble in The Walking Dead.

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Josh McDermitt as Eugene, and Paola Lazaro as Princess, as seen in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

However, there is a theory out there that Eugene will crack under pressure and reveal Alexandria’s location and this looks like it has been confirmed in the latest clip released by AMC to their official Twitter account for The Walking Dead.

While the teaser is only short, it shows Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) getting ready to attack as the Commonwealth arrives. They may be out of their league, though, as they are using a crossbow and bow against the Commonwealth’s guns.

However, the Commonwealth might be just the thing Alexandria needs in order to survive as the burgeoning community appears to be secure and not suffering from the damage that has occurred at Alexandria of late.

As yet, though, with the radio silence between the Commonwealth and Alexandria, Daryl’s group does not know this yet and that’s why they look ready to fight if required.

The Commonwealth has arrived. #TWD returns February 20th

Of course, how this all plays out remains to be seen and viewers will just have to wait until Season 11B of The Walking Dead drops later this month in order to find out more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will return on February 20, 2022.