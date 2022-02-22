New Outlander clip shows the tensions rising between Jamie Fraser and Tom Christie

Mark Lewis Jones stars as Tom Christie in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

The Droughtlander is drawing to a close, which means that Starz has been sharing plenty of information regarding the upcoming Season 6 of Outlander.

Most recently, the network shared a new clip to their official Twitter account for Outlander that showed the growing tensions between Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and newcomer Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

Jamie has known Tom since they shared time together at Ardsmuir Prison. However, Tom has now shown up at Fraser’s Ridge and seems intent on shaking things up.

New Outlander clip reveals Tom’s religious beliefs

The new clip opens with what appears to be the first introduction between Tom and Jamie after many years apart.

“There’s a face I never thought I’d see again,” Jamie says.

Tom then goes on to introduce his children, a daughter called Malva (Jessica Reynolds) and a son, Allan (Alexander Vlahos).

It is here that Tom’s strong religious beliefs first make an appearance.

“Da taught me what he knows,” Malva tells Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe). “He knows a lot about the devil too.”

Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, are set to stir up trouble in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Allan then gives an account of how his father wouldn’t teach him how to shoot as he was more likely to say, “Son, lay down thy weapons and take up the shield of faith” than actually teach his son to defend himself.

When speaking, Allan appears to be slightly scornful of his father’s religion.

These beliefs of Tom’s seem set to cause some problems at the ridge as Jamie is then shown declaring that his law is final on Fraser’s Ridge.

“God’s word is law,” Tom replies.

“We put him first do we not, Mr. Fraser?”

It is unclear exactly what has caused the dispute leading to this conversation so viewers will just have to tune into Season 6 when it drops in March in order to find out more. However, already there are hints of a dark secret within the family.

The Christies have a hidden secret

While Tom Christie may have a firm grasp on his religious beliefs, other members of his family may be harboring some terrible secrets.

For those not wanting any spoilers, there will be none here. However, Alexander Vlahos has already revealed that there will be a “dark storyline” involving his family in Season 6 of Outlander.

For those who want all of the details about the upcoming storyline, this previous Monsters & Critics article provides all the information.

Season 6 of Outlander premieres on March 6, 2022, on Starz.