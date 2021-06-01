Neil Gaiman calls out fans complaining about Sandman casting on Netflix

Sandman and The Endless. Pic credit: Vertigo

Last week, Netflix revealed even more casting choices for Neil Gaiman’s Sandman adaptation.

The choices were intriguing and different, and that was enough for some fans to speak out about how “wrong” they were.

There was even one fan who said that Gaiman probably didn’t even care about these casting choices and had sold out.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

After seeing these comments, the author spoke out against the complaining fans.

Neil Gaiman calls out Sandman casting trolls

There were two basic complaints on social media from some fans about Netflix’s Sandman casting announcement.

One involved people who were mad that there were transgendered actors taking on roles, specifically with the Endless. The other was casting a Black actress to play Death.

When one user called out the casting and said Gaiman probably didn’t care about the series anymore, the author lashed out.

“I give all the f**ks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman,” Gaiman wrote.

“I give zero f**ks about people who don’t understand/haven’t read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn’t white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds.”

He mentioned people who have never read the books, and that is almost surely the only people really complaining.

Anyone who follows Gaiman’s career, or read The Sandman, knows that he pays particular attention to ensuring there are people of all sexual orientations in his work. He also pays the utmost of respect to these characters as well.

Anyone who has read The Sandman should know that Desire is non-binary and always was in the books. Casting a non-binary actor in Mason Alexander Park is perfect.

Mason Alexander Park and Desire from The Sandman. Pic credit: Vertigo/@MasonAPark/Twitter

As for casting Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) as Death, it only changes the color of the skin, but since this character represents a non-human in Death, does it really matter?

Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Death. Pic credit: Vertigo/NBC

Neil Gaiman on making Sandman more ‘modern’

Others complained about past comments Neil Gaiman said about re-writing it to take place in modern times. One claimed that meant he was trying to satisfy today’s audiences with the themes.

Gaiman also said that person was misinterpreting what he said.

“I’m afraid you are misremembering what I said. I said it’s set now, and we are treating it as if it’s set now, and not treating it as a period piece. We’re writing it for the people who like Sandman,” Gaiman tweeted.

Pic credit: @neilhimself/Twitter

Even though some fans don’t approve of Gaiman’s casting, he stands firmly by his decisions.