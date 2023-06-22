NCIS Season 21 cast update reportedly announced

NCIS cast news appears to have come out this week.

An entertainment site claims to have the contract status for the actors and actresses, providing fans with an outlook for the new episodes.

The bad news is that CBS will likely postpone the new season of NCIS.

An ongoing Writers Strike has halted the production of most scripted shows on television.

It has also been revealed that NCIS cast members are ready to go on strike, which would delay the season even further.

But at least CBS already ordered Season 21, with 22 new episodes planned.

Who has signed a new contract with NCIS?

According to Just Jared, many primary cast members have renewed their contracts for NCIS Season 21.

Below is the list that has been released, with everyone reportedly slated to return for the new season.

It was also stated that Ducky is in even fewer episodes, but actor David McCallum had already taken a huge step back in his acting appearances.

If the site is correct, every major character from NCIS Season 20 is signed on to star in the new episodes.

This would answer questions about whether or not Wilmer Valderrama returns to NCIS, despite rumors that he might leave to focus on his new Zorro show.

Gary Cole as Agent Alden Parker

Sean Murray as Agent Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres

Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight

Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines

Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance

David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard

A new NCIS show is in the works

Even though NCIS: Los Angeles ended, a new show is in production that will air in Australia.

The cast for NCIS: Sydney was revealed recently, putting some faces to the new show.

And the cast and crew already began filming, with a clip from Sydney Harbour making it on a newscast.

For fans in the United States wondering how to watch the new show, here is a breakdown for viewing NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are on an extended hiatus due to the summer and the production strikes.

The original plan was for new episodes to arrive in the fall of 2023, but that plan will likely need adjustments.

To watch episodes from NCIS Season 20, fans can stream them on Paramount+. The streaming service also has past episodes from NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.