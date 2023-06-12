NCIS: Sydney cast revealed

The NCIS: Sydney cast has been announced.

This new show set in the world of NCIS was greenlit to film in Australia, where it will premiere soon.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, filming for NCIS: Sydney is already underway.

Some photos from the set were leaked online, but the cast had not yet been revealed.

A Deadline report now reveals who is starring in the new NCIS show.

And there are some interesting names attached to the project.

Who stars in the NCIS: Sydney cast?

Olivia Swann will play NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey.

Olivia starred as Astra Logue In DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. She also appears in a new movie called The River Wild, which stars Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, and Taran Killam.

“I’m still pinching myself.⁣ It’s been a blur of excitement, hard work, the best vibes and constant gratitude. And we’ve only just started⁣,” Olivia wrote in an Instagram post.

Todd Lasance stars as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey.

Todd has appeared in Spartacus as Julius Caesar, The Vampire Diaries as Julin, and Home and Away as Aden Jefferies.

More members of the NCIS: Sydney cast

The rest of the NCIS: Sydney cast has several local people in the project.

Olivia and Todd are joined by Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson; and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

The NCIS: Sydney premiere will be on Network 10 for the Australian audience.

The show will also be available on Paramount+ in Australia.

After episodes have aired overseas, the United States audience can stream them on Paramount+.

A drop date for the first episode of NCIS: Syndey has not yet been announced.

More news from NCIS

In the States, news surfaced about the two remaining NCIS programs on CBS.

It appears that NCIS Season 21 could get postponed by the network. The Writers Strike will get in the way of many scripted programs.

And if NCIS gets postponed, the same fate will befall NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3.

NCIS cast members are ready to strike for better pay and benefits from the studios. That is also the case for actors and actresses from other hit shows.

To watch past seasons of the shows during this extended hiatus, fans can stream NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.