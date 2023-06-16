How can NCIS fans watch the new show in Sydney?

A new NCIS show is being filmed in Australia.

This new show isn’t exactly a spin-off of the United States-based NCIS but takes place in the same world.

Filming for NCIS: Sydney has already begun. The plan appears to be for episodes to be ready to air in the fall.

A big announcement also just revealed the NCIS: Sydney cast, with some faces that television viewers in the United States might recognize.

Olivia Swann will play NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey. And Todd Lasance stars as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey.

The heart of this show is going to be Australia, though. And most of the cast and crew are local.

How can television viewers in the United States watch NCIS: Sydney?

To start, Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia will carry the show when it debuts.

Once the episodes have aired in Australia, they will become available for Paramount+ users in the United States.

An exact timeframe for when those episodes will come out hasn’t been revealed. Since the Writers Strike is dragging on in the States, Paramount might try to fast-track things.

It also looks like the NCIS cast is ready to strike, suggesting it could be a while before new content is ready for the United States shows.

The prevailing winds also suggest that NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 will get postponed by CBS.

For now, everything is in a holding pattern.

The video below provides a great look at the NCIS: Sydney cast and the people who will get featured in Season 1.

More news from the world of NCIS

The fact that there is a new show in Australia won’t directly impact what the producers are doing in the United States.

If anything, success with a Sydney show could lead to efforts in other countries.

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles shouldn’t look at this news as the Sydney show replacing the people from L.A. It’s just a different chapter.

And for fans who haven’t seen the news yet, LL Cool J has signed on to appear in multiple episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i as a recurring character.

This will allow LL Cool J to keep playing Agent Sam Hanna and for the Hawaiin spin-off to possibly gain some new viewers.

To steam episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans, fans can use Paramount+. The streaming service can provide hours of entertainment during the summer hiatus.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c, and NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.