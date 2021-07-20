NCIS Season 19 begins filming, Brian Dietzen teases fans with set photo

A new season of NCIS is in the works. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19 has begun filming for episodes that will air in the fall of 2021 on CBS. It’s exciting news that fans have been waiting to hear for a while now.

There are a lot of changes coming with the new season, though, beginning with a new night for NCIS on CBS. That’s going to be a difficult adjustment for the fans who have become very used to new episodes on Tuesday nights.

Having NCIS on Monday nights could take a while to become familiar with, but viewers also need to remember that Season 19 is starting at 9/8c instead of the familiar 8/7c. At least the NCIS return date has also been announced.

Now, we have a little tease from one of the NCIS cast members about the show being back to filming.

NCIS Season 19 filming for the fall of 2021

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast, made a fun post to his Instagram account.

“These are going on my face now,” Dietzen captioned a photo of himself holding out a pair of glasses.

“Well hello Jimmy. Let’s do this. #NCIS #season19,” he added to his image caption.

As seen below, it’s very clear that Dietzen is getting into character and preparing to film a new scene for the upcoming season of NCIS.

Wilmer Valderrama shares NCIS set photo as well

Fellow NCIS cast member Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres on the show, also posted a new photo to tease that filming has begun. His post may have been an even bigger tease than the one that Dietzen shared.

“S19, Special Agents… mount up,” Valderrama captioned an image of his trailer on the studio lot in California.

Big NCIS cast changes for Season 19

While Palmer and Torres are back in the fold as main characters for the Season 19 NCIS cast, there has been a lot of news about how the rest of the team is going to shake up. There were major exits, one star is cutting way back in episodes, and two new people are getting full-time roles.

NCIS fans will remember that actress Maria Bello left the show and her character, Jack Sloane, is off doing her own thing now. Actress Emily Wickersham is also not returning to NCIS for the new season. She played Agent Ellie Bishop, but the character left the show during the Season 18 finale in order to carry out a different mission.

The most shocking news for fans is that Mark Harmon won’t be appearing in many episodes this fall. He has decided to take a step back on the show, meaning we won’t see nearly as much of Gibbs as we have in past seasons. It’s going to disappoint viewers who haven’t been keeping up with the news and rumors.

Another major change to the NCIS Season 19 cast is that actor Gary Cole joins the show as FBI Special Agent Alden Park. It could be an important role, but the producers were quick to point out that Park is not a replacement for Gibbs.

We will also see a lot more of actress Katrina Law in the new season. She had a story arc during the final two episodes of Season 18 as REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c in the fall of 2021 on CBS.