NCIS returns with new episode featuring a Hollywood star

NCIS is back on Monday night with a new episode that features a blast from the past.

In the show’s previous episode, Agent Sawyer popped up again, having been undercover on an operation for a long time.

Questions arose about whether or not Sawyer was even a good guy still, but Nick Torres stuck his neck out to bring him back in.

In a substory from the last episode, McGee was prepping to be on a game show, but his appearance was canceled at the last moment.

The show went on a quick break from new episodes, and now it returns with brand new content on Monday, February 6.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This will serve as NCIS Season 20, Episode 13, and it is called Evil Eye.

NCIS new episode synopsis

“In preparation for a role, a world-renowned actress (Tania Raymonde) shadows the NCIS team as they investigate a decapitation case,” reads the full synopsis for the new installment.

What might interest some fans is that actress Tania Raymonde is returning to the NCIS cast. Die-hard fans of the show might just recognize her from the past.

Below is the TV promo that CBS is running for this new episode, which showcases that there may be a serial killer on the loose. That sounds like a rough case for the team to have someone shadowing them.

More news from the world of NCIS

The sad news recently came out that NCIS: Los Angeles has been canceled.

The NCIS spin-off will be able to finish out Season 14 this spring, but that will be the curtain call.

Following the news that his show was at an end, Chris O’Donnell surfaced to thank the fans. He normally isn’t a very big user of social media, so that makes his message mean even more.

He wasn’t the only one to write about it on social media, as several other NCIS: LA cast members shared their reactions.

Despite the show coming to an end in May, some interesting movement is taking place behind the scenes.

It was just announced that a new actor is joining NCIS: LA and that he will be playing the son of Admiral Kilbride. This could be a really interesting addition and create some drama within the team this spring.

What do these two have in common? They’ll be on your screens Monday night starting at 9/8c on @CBS, of course! Drop a 🧢 if you’ll be watching with us! #NCIS pic.twitter.com/Zwn5FaJe3U — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 3, 2023

To catch up on any of the NCIS Season 20 episodes that have already aired, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

That’s also where NCIS: LA fans can go to watch some of the earlier Season 14 episodes in preparation for the series to wrap things up.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.