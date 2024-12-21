NCIS: Origins return date and episode count revealed

The NCIS: Origins hiatus has begun, with the final new episode of 2024 airing on December 16.

NCIS: Origins is the new prequel show from the NCIS Universe. The writers tell stories about a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Actor Austin Stowell plays Young Gibbs, while Mark Harmon is the narrator. We have even seen Harmon appear as the Older Gibbs several times.

The fall finale (some are calling it the winter finale) featured Gibbs preparing for his first Christmas without his wife and daughter.

The Christmas episode of NCIS: Origins was Blue Bayou and served as Season 1, Episode 10 of the Monday night drama.

Many NCIS fans enjoyed that final new episode from 2024, and more new installments will arrive in 2025.

When is the NCIS: Origins return date?

The NCIS: Origins return date is set for Monday, January 27. It is NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 11, and it airs after the next new NCIS installment.

How many episodes does NCIS: Origins Season 1 have?

Season 1 of NCIS: Origins has 18 episodes. CBS extended the episode count for the first season by adding to the episode order.

Fans can stream the first 10 episodes of NCIS: Origins on Paramount+.

Is there an NCIS: Origins Season 2?

CBS or Paramount+ have not addressed NCIS: Origins Season 2. We consider a renewal to be up in the air, but the writers likely have many more Gibbs stories to tell.

We will learn the plans for the show in late winter or early spring when the networks decide which shows will be renewed or canceled.

It has already been announced that NCIS: Sydney Season 2 debuts this winter. The Australian-based spin-off was renewed and is scheduled to air in primetime on CBS.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.