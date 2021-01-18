NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 schedule begins another hiatus

Another NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 hiatus begins following the episode that airs on January 17.

The episode called A Fait Accompli could be the last new one that fans see for quite some time.

There are a few different reasons for the upcoming hiatus and it includes the NFL schedule as well as the production delays that have been caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

California has been going through an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, which ended up leading to a delay in filming new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles.

At least Season 12, Episode 9 was a good one, with the return of Gerald McRaney as he played Admiral Hollace Kilbride again.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 schedule

Over the next two weeks, NCIS: LA has been taken off the schedule. The week after that (Sunday, February 7) is Super Bowl Sunday.

It seems that the earliest that we could possibly see NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 10 would be on Sunday, February 14.

It’s also important to note that Season 12, Episode 11 isn’t finished. We know that because star Daniela Ruah, who is serving as the director for that installment, revealed that she was on set filming it earlier this week.

After they finish filming Episode 11, it will still have to be edited, so it isn’t close to its air date. Without Episode 11 finished, that might cause CBS to hold back on airing Episode 10 so that there isn’t another break.

While we are holding out hope that we could see new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans on February 14, the reality is that CBS has not made that announcement yet. If any additional production delays take place, that could also extend the hiatus.

When we learn the exact release date for NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 10, we will make sure to pass it on. For now, viewers should plan on getting no new installments of the NCIS spin-offs for at least a month.

Good news about NCIS

While it’s certainly bad news that another hiatus is about to begin for the NCIS spin-offs, the great news is that the flagship NCIS show has just about reached its return date.

Not only that but when NCIS finally returns with new episodes on Tuesday nights, it’s going to begin with a double feature.

For fans who want some hints about what’s coming up on the show, actor Sean Murray gave an interview where he spoke about that infamous scene between his character McGee and Gibbs at the airport.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.