NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Who plays Detective Jack Tanaka and Craig Tanaka?

The NCIS: Los Angeles team is back in action for Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast for the new episode called Fukushu is going to feature guest stars Christopher Sean as LAPD RHD Detective Jack Tanaka and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as Craig Tanaka.

According to the synopsis from CBS, “NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime.”

This will serve as NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 2, opening a new chapter for Fall 2021 after the season premiere included the return of Hetty Lange, CIA Agent Joelle causing trouble again, and informant Zasha Gargarin going undercover for Callen.

It was a busy first episode of the season, to be sure, but the overarching theme seemed to be that former Admiral Kilbride is going to be a thorn in the side of the team as he begins reigning in the strategies and tactics that the team has grown accustomed to using over the years.

Below is a breakdown of two people who are guest-starring on the NCIS: LA cast for Fukusu and where television viewers might know them from.

Who plays LAPD RHD Detective Jack Tanaka on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actor Christopher Sean is joining NCIS: LA for the episode that will air for the first time on October 17. The veteran actor is well-known for his role as Paul Narita on 239 episodes of Days of Our Lives.

Sean also appeared as Gabriel Waincroft on the new Hawaii Five-0 TV show and on You as Brandon. In addition to his acting credits, he has also voiced Kazuda Xiono on Star Wars Resistance and Dick Grayson (Nightwing) in the new game, Gotham Knights.

Who plays Craig Tanaka on the NCIS: LA cast?

Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa will appear as Craig Tanaka on the NCIS: LA cast for the episode called Fukushu. He is probably still best known as Shang Tsung on Mortal Kombat, but the veteran actor has been in the industry for years.

He was also seen as Kwang in the James Bond film, License to Kill, as Heihachi Mishima in Tekken, and as Krull in the 2001 version of Planet of the Apes.

Additional notable roles for Tagawa include playing Nobusuke Tagomi on The Man in the High Castle, Hiroki Watanabe on the new Lost in Space for Netflix, Satoshi Takeda on the show Revenge, Lt. A.J. Shimamura on Nash Bridges, and quite a few other shows and films (more than 100) since he got his start as an extra in Big Trouble in Little China.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.