NCIS: Los Angeles cast has the week off, but when is new episode?

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast won’t be seen on the night of November 14, with the show taking the week off from presenting new content at CBS.

So far, the first five episodes of NCIS: LA Season 13 have aired during the Fall 2021 television season.

The show has been forced to go in a new direction following the exits of Nell Jones and Eric Beale. And that hasn’t been easy for NCIS: LA fans to take.

Not having Barrett Foa or Renée Felice Smith on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast this season has been compounded by Linda Hunt (she plays Hetty Lange) being largely absent as well. In their places, Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride has become a main character on the show.

But the show must go on, and there are a lot of Season 13 episodes left to air during the 2021-2022 TV season on CBS.

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles not on tonight?

There is no new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles on Sunday, November 14 due to an extended event featuring Adele. The special is called Adele One Night Only and it begins at 8/7c on Sunday evening. Adele is going to be performing new material for the first time in years and she is going to be speaking with Oprah Winfrey about the new album, the stories behind her new songs, and what has been going on in her personal life.

When is the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles?

NCIS: LA Season 13 returns on Sunday, November 21 with its next new episode. That episode is called Sundown and it is going to be an action-packed one.

According to the synopsis released by CBS, “Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared.”

Season 13, Episode 6 of the show will air in the regular timeslot of 9/8c next Sunday night. Since we are getting close to the fall finale of the show, NCIS: LA fans will want to make sure to not miss any of the new episodes.

With Adele taking over CBS on November 14, that gives NCIS: LA fans a chance to go back and re-watch or catch up on the first five episodes of the season. Then, the show is back with new content in a week.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.