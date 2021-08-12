NCIS: Hawaii fall preview reveals more details about Vanessa Lachey’s character, Jane Tennant

Vanessa Lachey is the star of NCIS: Hawaii. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS: Hawaii fall preview has been revealed as the show gets closer to airing its first episode. Among the topics in the preview that appears online and in the August 12 issue of TV Guide is Jane Tennant, the lead character who will be played by actress Vanessa Lachey.

As was previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the new NCIS spin-off will be airing on Monday nights in the fall. It will slide into that 10/9c time slot that used to feature Bull. CBS wanted to have the new show in a good time slot to make sure ratings start out strong in the fall.

It was also recently revealed that the NCIS: Hawaii season premiere will take place on Monday, September 20. That means the show is just over a month from beginning Season 1 and introducing the television audience to a new cast of characters.

Leading the NCIS: Hawaii cast is Vanessa Lachey. The veteran actress will be the Special Agent in Charge of the team in Hawaii and she is going to be tasked with presenting dramatic realism that NCIS fans have come to love and enjoy over the years.

Spoilers from the NCIS: Hawaii fall preview

“Day 1, Hour 1, I’m in a Black Hawk. I’m going up, I’m landing, I’m walking off, standing tall and proud, [heading] toward a crime scene,” Lachey told TV Guide about the excitement of filming the first episode of NCIS: Hawaii.

“She’s making it work in a man’s world, and she doesn’t take no for an answer. She finds her way into every opportunity she gets and comes out on the other end unscathed. At the same time, she’s human and she’s learning how to juggle her emotions and being a mother,” Lachey later said while talking about her character on the show.

TV Guide also provided details about the first few minutes of NCIS: Hawaii Episode 1 that also leads into the synopsis. It reads as follows:

“Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) is on the field coaching 10-year-old daughter Julie (Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon) when her ride arrives: a Black Hawk helicopter. The special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor is needed on site where an experimental aircraft has crashed into a cliff, perhaps due to foul play. And just like that, she’s off into the indelibly blue skies over Oahu.”

A recent NCIS poll reveals that many fans of the shows would like to see a massive crossover. That crossover would entail NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawaii all dealing with the same case spread across all three shows. That could be a neat way to introduce the NCIS characters from Hawaii to the other shows.

And there is a lot of big news about the parent show this fall. The Season 19 NCIS cast is going to look a lot different due to some exits. Changes are also coming due to Mark Harmon only appearing in a few episodes during the new season.

NCIS: Hawaii airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.