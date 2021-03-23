Nailed it Season 5: Release date and what to expect

Nicole Byer returns for Nailed It Season 5. Pic credit: Netflix

For bakers and non-bakers around the globe, Nailed It is a hilarious baking competition filled with competitive bakers who don’t actually have to know how to bake. The show’s witty dialogue, running jokes and inclusive selection of guests and bakers, in addition to the baking disasters, have made this show enjoyable for a large audience.

The previous season of this kooky series premiered on April 4, 2020. Now, almost a year later, fans are starting to grow tiresome of waiting for another season. Lucky for them, it’s right around the corner.

When does Nailed It Season 5 come out?

Nailed It Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on March 26 at 3 A.M. ET, which translates to 2:00 A.M. CT and 12:00 A.M. PT. The new season will have six 30-minute episodes.

Returning for Season 5 of this Emmy-nominated series is host Nicole Byer and judge Jacques Torres, a renowned French pastry chef. The trailer for the upcoming series was recently released and it gives a quick glance at who the bakers and guest judges will be.

Among the throes was actor Joey King (The Kissing Booth) who will be appearing on the show alongside her sister. Also spotted was the comedian Bobby Lee!

What do we know about Nailed It Season 5?

Nailed It Season 5 will take a different turn from its previous seasons. This season will have the “home bakers” working in pairs — similar to the popular baking shows Cupcake Wars and Sugar Rush. Netflix writes, “From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad.”

Byer and Torres haven’t shared much about the upcoming season on their respective Instagram accounts, aside from the trailer. However, Torres also shared the promotional poster for this upcoming season.

He wrote, “The countdown begins! Just 3 days until @nailedit #DoubleTrouble is available to stream on @netflix! Who will you binge this new season with?”

The synopsis for Nailed It Season 5 reads, “This season, we go far and wide for inspiration, ranging from delicious baked treats inspired by Greek mythology to sugary desserts from dear old Grandma.”

According to People Magazine, this upcoming series has an epic line-up. Guest judges for this season include the aforementioned Bobby Lee, as well as actor Andrea Savage (Veep), DC’s Powerless actor Ron Funches, Lil Rey Howery (Get Out), comedian Brian Posehn (The Sarah Silverman Program) and rapper A$AP Ferg.

Nailed It Season 5 premieres March 26 on Netflix.