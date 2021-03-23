Videos Netflix The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander Riverdale This Is Us The Curse of Oak Island
Explainers

Nailed it Season 5: Release date and what to expect


Promotional still from Nailed It.
Nicole Byer returns for Nailed It Season 5. Pic credit: Netflix

For bakers and non-bakers around the globe, Nailed It is a hilarious baking competition filled with competitive bakers who don’t actually have to know how to bake. The show’s witty dialogue, running jokes and inclusive selection of guests and bakers, in addition to the baking disasters, have made this show enjoyable for a large audience. 

The previous season of this kooky series premiered on April 4, 2020. Now, almost a year later, fans are starting to grow tiresome of waiting for another season. Lucky for them, it’s right around the corner.

When does Nailed It Season 5 come out?

Nailed It Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on March 26 at 3 A.M. ET, which translates to 2:00 A.M. CT and 12:00 A.M. PT. The new season will have six 30-minute episodes. 

Returning for Season 5 of this Emmy-nominated series is host Nicole Byer and judge Jacques Torres, a renowned French pastry chef. The trailer for the upcoming series was recently released and it gives a quick glance at who the bakers and guest judges will be. 

Among the throes was actor Joey King (The Kissing Booth) who will be appearing on the show alongside her sister. Also spotted was the comedian Bobby Lee!

What do we know about Nailed It Season 5?

Nailed It Season 5 will take a different turn from its previous seasons. This season will have the “home bakers” working in pairs — similar to the popular baking shows Cupcake Wars and Sugar Rush. Netflix writes, “From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad.” 

Byer and Torres haven’t shared much about the upcoming season on their respective Instagram accounts, aside from the trailer. However, Torres also shared the promotional poster for this upcoming season.

He wrote, “The countdown begins! Just 3 days until @nailedit #DoubleTrouble is available to stream on @netflix! Who will you binge this new season with?”

The synopsis for Nailed It Season 5 reads, “This season, we go far and wide for inspiration, ranging from delicious baked treats inspired by Greek mythology to sugary desserts from dear old Grandma.”

According to People Magazine, this upcoming series has an epic line-up. Guest judges for this season include the aforementioned Bobby Lee, as well as actor Andrea Savage (Veep), DC’s Powerless actor Ron Funches, Lil Rey Howery (Get Out), comedian Brian Posehn (The Sarah Silverman Program) and rapper A$AP Ferg.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Read more Netflix news here.

Nailed It Season 5 premieres March 26 on Netflix.

Raven Brunner
Latest posts by Raven Brunner (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Dark
Dark Season 4: Will there be another season on Netflix?
Netflix reveals Lupin is most-watched show since Witcher
Netflix’s new foreign series Lupin most-watched show since The Witcher
Picture of cast members from an episode of iCarly.
iCarly seasons one and two are coming to Netflix in February
Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde from Ozark
Has Ozark been renewed for a fourth season and when will it come out?
Dash & Lily Season 2 release date
Dash & Lily Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?
Promotional still from Yes Day.
Yes Day: What is Julian Lerner’s age? What else has he been in?
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x