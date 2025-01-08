Michael Strahan calls out Deion Sanders for how he treats his sons: ‘I’d rather not be your son’

Michael Strahan told his friend Deion Sanders he wouldn’t want to be one of his sons based on how the former player-turned-coach treats them.

Deion, the NCAA’s Colorado Buffaloes head coach, recently appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his series Coach Prime on Amazon Prime.

SMAC Entertainment, which Strahan co-founded with friend and business partner Connie Schwartz-Morini, produces the series.

After Connie recognized Strahan’s potential for other ventures off the field, she and the Pro Football Hall of Famer launched SMAC to help others.

Deion is an SMAC client, and his two college sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are NIL clients of the talent agency and content production firm.

While Deion spoke about the upcoming third season of Coach Prime, Strahan mentioned the favoritism he uses with his kids.

Deion fired back at Strahan and GMA co-stars after getting called out for favoritism

Deion appeared on Wednesday, January 8, on the GMA episode to sit and talk with Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer.

Portions of the interview focused on Deion’s Coach Prime series, including his sons, who play football for their dad.

During one moment, Strahan called attention to how Deion parents his sons.

“You have your sons, but they get treated almost worse than anybody else. I’d rather not be your son and be on the team,” Strahan told Deion.

He also confronted Deion for sharing a “contest” on Instagram to determine his favorite son.

“I admit to it. Y’all don’t admit it. You know very well we have our favorites!” Deion yelled at Strahan, Roberts, and Stephanopoulos.

“We know which child is gonna do what for us. We know which child to trust. We know which child not to trust. We know which child is gonna be there,” he told the GMA hosts.

Lara Spencer added that viewers should watch the Coach Prime docuseries to see how Deion expresses his opinions freely.

It follows head coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders as he navigates his life on and off the football field. That includes scenes involving various players, including Shedeur and Shilo, who played for their dad at Colorado this past season.

Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2022, followed by Season 2 in December 2023. The third season recently premiered on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Deion said he was ‘set up’ by Michael Strahan during GMA moment

It was all love during Deion’s arrival on the Good Morning America set, as he eagerly awaited his chance to give Strahan and Roberts hugs.

Once he got to the GMA desk, he was closest to Strahan, but he jokingly pushed his football friend aside to hug Roberts first. He eventually went back to Strahan and hugged his pal.

In another moment, GMA featured their Deals and Steals segment, presented by Tory Johnson and Lara Spencer. Deion walked onto the set as a special guest, hugging Tory before she mentioned a product Deion might enjoy.

“This is a foot massager,” Johnson announced, with Deion interrupting.

“I think I’m set up. I think Michael Strahan had something to do with this because I only have eight toes. So, I’m pretty sure he set me up,” Deion said.

The camera panned over to Strahan, chuckling over the televised moment.

“Eight toes need love, too!” Strahan fired back from the side of the room.

Deion previously appeared on GMA to discuss losing his toes after multiple surgeries to address blood clots in his legs. He held up his foot with missing toes on camera during the interview via video chat.

“Oh! Let’s not do that! This is morning TV. People are eating breakfast, Deion; you can’t do that!” Strahan told him.

“I’m proud of my amputation. I’m not shy about what transpired. I’m back! I’m fighting back, baby!” Deion told his friend Strahan.