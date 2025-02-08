Mark Consuelos vs. Mario Lopez: The battle for Sexiest Man Alive heats up

Mark Consuelos may be the Sexiest TV Host, but keeping that title for the Live with Kelly and Mark host may have gotten more complicated.

Mark constantly works out and cares about his appearance, so winning titles like People’s Sexiest Man Alive comes relatively quickly to him.

Last year, he faced Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Mario Lopez for the title of Sexiest TV Host.

Despite Jimmy Fallon calling Mark out while pleading with him to withdraw from the competition, Mark held firm and won.

During the Live Viewers Choice Awards, Mark’s wife, Kelly Ripa, recently shared a video from Mario Lopez, one of the other contestants.

Mark campaigned hard last year against Jimmy Fallon and others to secure his win, but someone is already entering the race.

Mario Lopez reveals, ‘I’m coming for you, man’

Kelly and Mark both recently needed a pick-me-up after losing their beloved dog Chewie, and a friendly sparring match with Mario Lopez over who is sexier may lighten the mood.

When Jimmy Fallon lost to Mark, he was gracious enough to send many white roses, but Mario did something different.

Mario is the host of Access Hollywood, and he sent Mark a video message telling him some important news.

Kelly shared that Mario sent a video message to her husband, Mark, revealing his feelings about the following Sexiest Man awards.

Mario’s message began, “Consuelos, What’s up, man? Your boy, Mario Lopez, here.”

Mario went on to say that Mark had an unfair advantage in the competition because he is both Mexican and Italian, and this combination gave him the edge in winning the Sexiest Man title.

Mario explained that that combination “produces nothing but beauty. Congrats, brother. I’m coming for you next year!”

Kelly chimed in after the video, saying she loved how this is shaping up for next year and that “There is a new fight on our hands!… It is now Mark v Mario!”

Next year’s match-up by People Magazine will get heated up quickly for Mark and other contenders.

The video Mario sent to Kelly and Mark on LIVE’s YouTube channel is available below.

Mark lands a part in Scream 7

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Mark landed a part in the upcoming Scream 7 movie, and his kids are calling him an “icon” now because of it.



A trailer for the movie has dropped, and while Mark isn’t in it, it gives fans a tease of what’s to come in the next installment of the film series.

Scream 7 will be an excellent watch for the movie series and Mark fans.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.