Mark Consuelos on falling for Kelly Ripa: The ‘French vixen’ moment that sealed the deal

Kelly Ripa’s start with Mark Consuelos began because of the ABC soap All My Children, but Kelly’s lousy habit helped them along.

Mark took time away from LIVE with Kelly and Mark to record an episode of Kelly’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Mark and Kelly have been married for almost three decades, and they are certainly doing something right, even when Mark slides into someone’s DMs.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mark shared some “filthy” habits on a recent episode of LIVE, as he and Kelly got a bit romantic on the show.

Mark loves watching social media videos showing objects getting cleaned, such as dirty gutters. He especially loves watching carpets come clean with a deep wash.

Keeping with the romantic Valentine’s Day theme, Mark shared how he fell in love with Kelly, calling her a “French Vixen.”

Mark fell in love with Kelly after meeting on All My Children

Kelly Ripa was a fixture on All My Children, the popular soap opera, for five years before she met a young Mark Consuelos, who happened to be auditioning as her love interest.

Kelly played Hayley Vaughan, and Mark ended up playing Mateo Santos. Their real-life love affair began shortly after.

Mark shared on Kelly’s podcast that he thought she was beautiful from the start, mentioning her eyes and lips. After he secured the part of Mateo, rehearsing the part with Kelly often threw them together.

Asked if he knew when Kelly was the one for him, he got thoughtful and shared some stories about falling in love with her all those years ago.

Mark fell head over heels with Kelly over the weeks of working with her while running lines and eventually meeting up at her apartment. He shared on the podcast about the first time he knew he was falling in love, a few weeks before going to Kelly’s apartment for the first time.

Mark said, “I remember we were running lines, and it was either my dressing room or her dressing room, and she had these great shoes on, these heels with these crazy tight but not too tight jeans.”

He continued, speaking about Kelly, “I forget what top you had on, but you were holding a cup of coffee and smoking a cigarette like out of a Parisian editorial page. She smoked a cigarette like someone who’s been in Paris all their lives. She looked like this French vixen.”

While Kelly gave up smoking years ago, Mark still looks at her like she is a “French Vixen” after all these years.

Kelly and Mark are moving the show in March

Next month, Kelly and Mark are moving their show for their annual LIVE’s After the Oscar show.

This show happens yearly at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kelly and Mark love to interview celebrities after the Oscars.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.