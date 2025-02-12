Mark Consuelos gets hilariously ‘filthy’ on LIVE

Valentine’s Day is coming soon, and Live with Kelly and Mark is entering a romantic mood with Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa.

Keeping the Love Alive is the theme of the week on LIVE, and Mark is certainly getting into the mood if what he shared recently is any indication.

Kelly and Mark are feeling down this month. They shared on LIVE that they said goodbye to their dog, Chewie.

It may take a little extra effort to get into a romantic mood after such a tragic loss, and Mark is trying to get Kelly laughing again as he details a filthy pastime he enjoys.

Earlier in the week, Mark admitted to sliding into someone’s DMs, so he may be trying to claw his way out of the doghouse by sharing an innocuous hobby he loves.

Mark shared some videos he likes to watch on social media that get him into a hilariously romantic mood for Kelly over Valentine’s Day.

Mark shares some videos he calls ‘Filthy with a capital Filth’ on LIVE

Mark, recently named People’s Sexiest Talk Show Host, could be looking at any number of things on the internet, but his favorites are downright “filthy,” according to him.

He shared with Kelly that he loves watching videos about overgrown lawns, with people cutting them or unclogging drains, but he has a favorite genre of “dirty” videos.

He shared on a recent LIVE that his favorite dirty videos are the type where people are cleaning “extremely dirty rugs,” Mark shared, saying they are akin to “porn to me.”

Kelly asked during the segment, “Do you want to be alone for a while?” Mark laughed and asked for mood music, calling the dirty rug videos “Filthy with a capital Filth.”

The hilarious segment is shared on LIVE’s Instagram account and also below.

Kelly and Mark welcome a relationship expert on LIVE

According to Terri Cole, reminding yourself why you love your spouse is essential in keeping the love alive in your marriage.

The relationship expert asked Mark and Kelly to share what they love about each other. Mark shared that he liked how brilliant Kelly was, and this kept him in love with her.

Kelly said she disliked nothing about Mark, but she loved that he was an empath.

Kelly and Mark are doing something right in their marriage since they have been married for twenty-eight years and are still going strong.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.