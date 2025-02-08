Mario Lopez’s special talent steals the show before the Super Bowl

Mario Lopez may have been a great actor from his Saved by the Bell days and is now a great host on shows like Extra and Access Hollywood, but another skill set has just emerged.

Mario shared a video ahead of Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for Sunday, February 9, showcasing a new skill: flipping cakes.

The Super Bowl played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, is dividing fans nationwide.

This Superbowl will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, with kickoff at 6:30/5:30c on Fox.

Mario decided to enter a contest with Kit Hoover this year by flipping a cake to decide who would win the big game.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mario is no stranger to flipping cakes, which has become an annual event on Access Hollywood; this time, Mario showed off his skills.

Mario surprises everyone at the Annual Cake Flip

Mario and Kit each took a cake on a recent episode of Access Hollywood and did something unusual with them.

Instead of cutting into them and eating cake, they flipped their cakes. Kit decorated a cake for the Philadephia Eagles, while Mario had a Kansas City Chiefs cake.

Mario, a contender last year for the People Magazine Sexiest Talk Show Host award, showed off a special skill that he must have practiced to do well.

As Mario flipped his cake, he caught it, much to his fan’s surprise. Fans started to comment on the feat.

One fan said, “That’s what I’m talking about! I can’t do that with eggs to save my life.” Another fan said, “That’s right, catch that cake.” A fan shared that they aren’t sure who will win the big game.

Fans remark about Mario Lopez and his unique skills. Pic credit: @mariolopez/Instagram

Other fans kept commenting on Mario’s special skills with cake flipping. One said, “I would most definitely drop it.” Another is sure that Mario caught the winning team’s cake.

Mario Lopez fans remark about his skill at catching cakes. Pic credit: @mariolopez/Instagram

Mario Lopez to host a celebrity pickleball event

Mario Lopez and Amanda Sorenson are hosting the first-ever Celebrity Pickleball Bash later in February.

Mario seems to love competition, and if cake flipping isn’t enough, he also practices some Pickleball.

Mark Consuelos, one of Mario’s good friends, also loves pickleball.

If this new Celebrity Pickleball Bash does well, Kelly Ripa and Mark could participate in the next one alongside Mario.

Access Hollywood airs weekdays on NBC.