Luke Grimes responds to fans who felt ‘cheated’ by John Dutton’s death on Yellowstone

Yellowstone’s landscape has changed forever with the death of the main character, John Dutton, and fans are not happy with the new view of the ranch.

Yellowstone’s patriarch, John Dutton, played by veteran actor Kevin Costner, died a gruesome death that has been labeled suicide in Season 5b, episode 9.

John’s death would happen eventually because of the sad fact that no one cheats death, but because of a dispute between Kevin Costner and the show, the death occurred prematurely.

It makes sense that a big star the size of Kevin Costner would want to greenlight his project; in this case, it was Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1.

Unfortunately, the Yellowstone filming schedule could not accommodate Kevin’s dream, and now, with John Dutton’s death, the fans are paying the price.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, fans desperately want John to remain alive and have even concocted scenarios in which he could still return. A Yellowstone star, Luke Grimes, noted the adverse fan reactions.

Luke Grimes explains John’s death ‘was always the plan’

While fans are upset with John Dutton’s death in Yellowstone, one of the stars, Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, the youngest son, is speaking out about the fan reactions.

“There’s been some negative reactions,” Luke began in an interview with People, after noticing how upset the fans are online about John’s death.

If what Luke says is true, Taylor Sheridan, the producer of Yellowstone and several spinoffs, may have planned John’s death in the series from the beginning.

Luke said, “I think they feel sort of cheated. And what I would say to that is, I think we were all lucky to have Kevin on the show as long as we did. It was always the plan for him to have to go away for the story to really ramp up, and that was the story. You lose a patriarch of the family. Can the kids do it on their own?”

Luke mentions the storyline progression after John’s death of the kids, Kayce, Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley), and whether or not they can succeed with their dad gone.

The future of the Yellowstone Ranch has always been a pivotal storyline in the show and its spinoffs. The biggest question is what the kids will do with the ranch, and can they keep from killing each other while they figure it out?

Luke Grimes Grand Ole Opry debut

Luke has played many roles in shows and movies, such as True Blood, The Magnificent Seven, and Taken 2 and 3.

He has set his sights on a musical career and recently debuted on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Luke has a new album named Luke Grimes, and he performed songs during his Opry visit.

Yellowstone airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Paramount+. You can stream Seasons 1-5A on Peacock.