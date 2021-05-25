Loki: Ten Marvel characters who can debut on the MCU show

Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Pic credit: Disney+

One of the exciting aspects of a new MCU TV show is the scores of new characters it can bring in from the comics.

WandaVision utilized Monica Rambeau and Agatha Harkness. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had John Walker turning into U.S. Agent and characters like Countessa Val.

The upcoming Loki series is no different. The plot has the God of Mischief recruited by the Time Variance Authority to investigate various timestreams.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This offers huge potential for some major Marvel characters to appear. A key rumor is that the series will introduce the time-traveling villain Kang the Conqueror.

Yet there’s a chance to see other Marvel Comics characters appear. Some are from the Loki comics and would fit perfectly for the show. Others are more offbeat but can be used to build future MCU projects.

These are ten characters who would be great debuting in the Loki TV series and show how the MCU uses TV to grow their universe.

Balder the Brave

Balder the Brave Pic credit; Marvel Comics

It’s quite surprising one of the most important Thor supporting characters hasn’t appeared in the movies.

Based on the Norse myth, Balder is Thor’s childhood friend and one of Asgard’s greatest warriors. A recent revelation is that he’s Thor’s half-brother and briefly ruled Asgard.

Loki and Balder are linked as Loki was responsible for Balder briefly dying, which naturally caused a huge rivalry.

Perhaps Loki did take out Balder long ago in the MCU to explain his absence but somehow, he’s returned.

It’s past time this Thor character got his due in the MCU, and the series is a great way to do it.

Karnilla

Karnilla in Avengers Earth’s Mightest Heroes. Pic credit; Disney XD

This long-standing Asgardian sorceress has often bounced between villainess and heroine.

The Norn Queen has long thought herself distant from Asgard and has sometimes teamed with Loki in schemes to conquer the kingdom.

But Karnilla has also shown honor, and her love for Balder the Brave humanizes her. She even married Hela to rule the underworld together for a time.

It’s possible Karnilla survived the destruction of Asgard and is trying to maintain her own kingdom. It would be intriguing seeing Loki tackle a woman who’s as much a schemer as he is.

Thori

Loki and Thori. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

It’s a perfect idea: Loki and his own dog.

In the comics, Thori is one of several pups gifted to Loki to spread around the multiverse. Loki kept this one, naming him Thori as a joke against his brother.

Super strong and able to talk, Thori is fiercely loyal yet prefers a good meal over adventures.

The talking part might be tricky to handle, but it would be hysterical seeing Loki dealing with this pup and his antics as their adventures across time.

It might also humanize Loki a bit as a dog has a way of smoothing even the hardest people over into better actions.

Leah

Loki and Leah. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Love-hate relationships don’t come much odder than this.

When he was briefly transformed into a child, Loki ran afoul of Hela, the Goddess of Death.

To keep an eye on him, Hela assigned her young servant Leah to aid Loki. The pair quickly settled into a pattern of non-stop bickering and even open fighting.

Yet, they clearly had a good connection that lasted until Loki was forced to sacrifice Leah to protect her from his darker future self.

While the dynamic would be older, it’d be fun to see this pairing on-screen with Loki refusing to accept how perfect the two are for each other.

Verity Willis

Loki and Verity Willis. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

Not all the big characters in the show need to be cosmic ones.

As part of a bigger adventure, Loki took part in a speed-dating event. When he met Verity Willis, Loki was stunned when she quickly saw through every one of his lies.

As a child, Verity accidentally swallowed a magical ring that allows her always to know when someone isn’t telling the truth. She’s also part of a family tradition protecting the Casket of Ancient Winters.

Loki was both annoyed and intrigued to finally meet someone forcing him to be honest. A natural reporter, Verity would aid Loki in some adventures.

The concept of the God of Lies paired with someone who can’t be fooled is a genius idea that the series can have some fun with.

The Silver Surfer

The Silver Surfer. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

It seems inevitable Galactus arrives in the MCU. The monstrous being who feasts on entire planets is a natural for a Phase 5 foe.

Thus, it makes sense for his herald to show up first. Norrin Radd agreed to become Galactus’s servant to spare his homeworld from destruction.

He flies across the universe on his cosmic surfboard to find planets suitable for his master.

The Surfer might be tricky to realize on a TV CGI budget but still has some potential as Loki might hear tales of a figure whose very name terrifies civilizations.

This would be a great way for the MCU to set up Galactus and the Surfer himself as a compelling enemy for Loki to clash with.

The Squadron Supreme

The Squadron Supreme. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

This would be a great source for some meta humor.

The Squadron Supreme are the comic’s biggest in-joke. A team of heroes from another reality, every member of the Squadron is a not-so-subtle take on the Justice League.

There’s Hyperion, a super-powered survivor of another world; Power Princess, a warrior from an island of women; Nighthawk, a brooding vigilante; Doctor Spectrum, who has an alien gem…you get the idea.

It would be fun seeing Loki land on the Squadron’s Earth to take some shots at who they’re supposed to be and some easy mockery of the DC Comics team.

He may have lost to the Avengers, but Loki could get some revenge on the Squadron.

Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

This is an offbeat pick but could actually work.

While infamous for his 1986 flop movie, Howard the Duck has been a fun character for Marvel. The quirky duck trapped on Earth has been the focus for satire and even ran for President.

Howard has appeared in the MCU in the post-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy and the big final battle of Avengers: Endgame.

The idea of the talking duck and the God of Mischief together would be hilarious as a fun, odd couple, and Howard could actually be the voice of reason in things.

It’s a weird bit, but Howard might actually fit here better than he has anywhere in the MCU.

The Enchantress

Amora the Enchantress. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

While her sister, Lorelai, was on the first season of Agents of SHIELD, this long-standing Thor villainess hasn’t appeared yet.

Amora the Enchantress is a beautiful goddess whose kiss can enslave anyone to her side. She is conniving and is out to make herself a queen.

While clever, Amora isn’t as smart as she thinks she is. She’s also a vain and selfish person who can rarely see past her own petty desires.

It would be fun to see Amora and Loki clash with her playing her own games. Amora could be a standout new villainess with an appearance on this show.

Mephisto

Mephisto Pic credit: Marvel Comics

This is a clash so obvious, it’s hard to believe it won’t be done.

Fans were convinced that Mephisto was going to pop in at some point in WandaVision. While that was never in the cards, the Devil of the Marvel Universe would be a natural here.

The self-proclaimed Lord of Lies loves to play twisted games to tempt mortals and add souls to his dark kingdom.

Loki and Mephisto have an odd respect for each other as fellow liars, and their constant games of one-upmanship are a delight.

Mephisto would be a terrific pick for this show, working his own schemes and pulling strings as even Loki could be a puppet to his devilish antics.

Loki premieres on Disney+ June 9.