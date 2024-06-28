LIVE’s Mark Consuelos helps with this PSA for pet owners ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

While the cast and crew of Live with Kelly and Mark have been on vacation for the last two weeks, Mark Consuelos has been busy behind the scenes.

Mark has been working on a couple of new projects that have been kept under wraps, and one of them has hit YouTube just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

While Mark has appeared in many television series, from All My Children to Riverdale and The Girls on the Bus, he is branching out to do some voice work in his downtime from Live with Kelly and Mark.

One series that he’s slated to guest star in, Primos, will premiere on Disney on July 25, 2024, according to Remezcla.com. He will voice the character Tío Ivan Ramirez sometime in Season 1.

But there is another piece of work that he is involved in that is sure to be dear to his heart since he and Kelly Ripa are both animal lovers.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly and Mark often discuss their dogs, Chewie and Lena, on the show, and now Mark is doing his bit to help make animal lovers aware of the dangers that fireworks can mean to dogs.

Mark is the voice of Otto in this cute public service announcement from Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit charity that helps animals. Their website highlights their mission statement: “To harness the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.”

Fireworks can scare family pets, especially dogs, and the Fourth of July is when many folks set them off. Petco Love created a short film reminding people to snap a photo of a lost pet and add it to their online site to help reunite.

The Humane Society advises, “On the Fourth of July, many animals become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and people, and sadly become lost.”

A fan explained about the Fireworks Fiasco short that Mark helped to voice, “Petco Love’s ‘Fireworks Fiasco’ initiative brilliantly highlights the importance of keeping pets safe and calm during fireworks season. Great job raising awareness!”

Another fan shared more information, “Poppy (voiced by actress Christina Applegate) and Otto (voiced by actor Mark Consuelos).”

Pic credit: @PetcoLove/YouTube

An update on Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly and Mark have both been on vacation for the last two weeks. New episodes of Live with Kelly and Mark will air starting July 1, 2024.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly shared an Instagram post showing she was back in her hairstylist’s chair, most likely in preparation for more new shows.

Kelly recently shared a photo of herself and Mark on vacation on her Instagram reels, and it looks like they’re having a great time.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are on vacation. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

It will undoubtedly be great to see Kelly and Mark when they return and hear about their fun times on their hiatus.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.