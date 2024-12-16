LIVE’s Mark Consuelos got scolded by a guest: ‘You need to pay attention!’

On a recent Live with Kelly and Mark episode, Mark Consuelos learned that he needs to pay better attention to someone other than Kelly Ripa.

Mark and Kelly have a great relationship on and off the air. They pay the right amount of attention to each other.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kelly will even forgo her usual air pods and podcast listening on a walk if Mark joins her.

Paying attention in other areas is also essential, as Mark learned when a guest on a recent LIVE scolded him during an interview.

According to Forbes, Keira Knightley came on LIVE to discuss her new Netflix series, spent a week at #1, and renewed for a second season.

As Keira explained her Netflix series, Black Doves, Kelly shared that Mark missed a lot of action when he left for a phone call, which caused Keria to scold him.

Keira scolded Mark, ‘You need to pay attention’

So much action happens in Black Doves that even leaving to grab a bite to eat or take a comfort break can result in missing key plot elements.

Black Doves is a spy thriller featuring Keira as a typical mom of two who is a spy by night, gathering secrets for the Black Doves organization.

During the interview, Kelly revealed that Mark had to leave when they were screening the show ahead of the interview.

According to Kelly, Mark left for a phone call and returned, not knowing what was happening since a lot had happened.

Keira scolded Mark, saying, “You need to pay attention, Mark!” Mark could only say, “I do, I do, ” as Keira said, “Yes!” and launched into a lecture about her character, Helen Webb, in the series.

Keira explained how her character goes on a rampage after the murder of her boyfriend; she’s having an affair with all the mayhem that causes.

Mark seemed sorry that he’d missed so much about the show and knows he needs to pay better attention to these things in the future!

Mark and Kelly met up with Lola in Italy over the weekend

Kelly recently shared her tactics for getting the kids to agree to a Christmas card for the holiday, one of the many chores she needed to do before heading to Italy.

She shared the flight to Italy during a recent LIVE. She and Mark met up with Lola Consuelos and her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, who live in London.

During the quick weekend trip, they all saw their soccer team, Campobasso FC, play and win their matchup.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos went to Italy with Lola and her boyfriend. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Kelly usually doesn’t like traveling to Italy for a weekend, but she seemed happy to be there alongside Mark, Lola, and the others.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.