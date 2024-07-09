LIVE’s Kelly Ripa revealed that Mark Consuelos wants peace for this RHONJ family

Family is the most crucial thing for Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Everything they do is for their children, including working long hours on Live with Kelly and Mark so that they can provide a good life for them.

A recent guest on Live has Kelly and Mark feeling a certain way about a long-standing feud in the guest’s family.

Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey came on the show to promote Season 14 of the beloved franchise for Bravo.

Kelly is famously from New Jersey, and her oldest son, Michael Consuelos, has worked in production for RHONJ, so the show is a fixture in the Ripa/Consuelos household.

Mark and Kelly are big fans of Teresa Giudice and her family, and Kelly has revealed that Mark is very bothered by Teresa’s problems with her brother, Joe Gorga.

Kelly revealed that Mark’is ‘determined to host a peace summit’ for RHONJ

It seems like Teresa and her brother Joe have had problems the entire length of RHONJ, and now no one is speaking anymore.

As reported by Monsters, Critics, Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga, would love it if Teresa were fired from the show, and fans call this thinking” delusional.”

With Teresa appearing on LIVE, Mark had an opportunity to ask about the fighting and getting the groups back together.

Kelly revealed during the host chat that Mark “is determined to host a peace summit between the warring factions on RHONJ.”

Once Teresa sat down, Kelly told her, “Mark wants to create a peace summit.” Teresa, in a way that only she could said, “With who?”

Speaking of her brother and his wife, Teresa said they tried to sit down together, but it was not fixing anything. Kelly even begged, “Try it one more time.”

“Sometimes you cannot go back,” Teresa said, admitting that everyone is at peace with the situation.

Teresa disclosed that fans will be able to see more of her and her life for Season 15 of RHONJ, and she’s not quitting any time soon.

The Bachelorette Jenn Tran shaded Kelly Ripa

Yesterday on LIVE, Kelly and Mark interviewed the newest bachelorette, Jenn Tran, ahead of the Season 21 premiere, and Jenn threw some shade.

Kelly asked her about finding love on a reality television set, and Jenn threw back a comment about Kelly meeting the love of her life, Mark, on All My Children.

The quick-witted Jenn asked Kelly where she met her husband. When Kelly revealed it was “at work,” it wasn’t a good enough answer. Jenn clarified, “On TV, no?”

After explaining that it was not the same, Kelly had none of Jenn’s digs and said, “Are you acting on your show? I didn’t marry Mateo Santos; I married Mark Consuelos.” Kelly’s undertone was that if it was the same, would Jenn be acting on The Bachelorette?

Kelly does not let anyone criticize her or her husband since her marriage and family are paramount to her.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.