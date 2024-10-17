LIVE’s Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a scary realization about their home

Now that the spooky Halloween season is here, LIVE with Kelly and Mark’s hosts, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, have revealed that they believe one of their homes may have unwanted guests.

October is the month that many shows have spooky topics and special Halloween-themed shows, and LIVE is no exception.

The show is planning a special Halloween edition of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, during which everyone, guests and hosts alike, will dress up in costumes.

Tickets are still available from the 1iota.com website to attend the special holiday taping on Halloween if any fans want to join in the fun that Kelly and Mark always seem to have during the holiday.

LIVE is still having its holiday-themed show this year, unlike The View, which, as Monsters and Critics has reported, does not want to pre-tape a show ahead of the election.

During a recent host chat, Mark brought up a spooky subject that led to Kelly and Mark discussing their own haunted house.

Kelly and Mark reveal they think they have a ghost

Mark recently shared a poll by Angi (formerly Angie’s List) for homeowners, showing a whopping 60% thought ghosts may haunt their homes.

This subject led Kelly to bring up their Hampton home, which they both believe is haunted by a ghost, specifically a little boy whom they call a “rascal.”

Mark said, “Our place on Long Island, we think there could be a presence there.” Kelly interjected that she thought it was a harmless rascal playing tricks at their home, calling it “our little ghost” that had been there for years.

Kelly remarked, “Isn’t that crazy?” after they recounted a tale where several family members, like Mark’s mom and their youngest son Joaquin, have all encountered the “ghost” during stays at home.

According to Kelly and Mark, Mark’s mom even claimed this presence had knocked her down from behind once.

Lola Consuelos, Kelly and Mark’s daughter, was scared once and went into Mark’s mom and dad’s room once, scaring them as well. They all had a good laugh over the alleged ghost’s shenanigans.

It is excellent that they can all sit back and laugh over the idea of their ghostly visitor in the Hamptons.

Lola is back in London and working on her music

Lola, who Kelly shared that she has been scared by their family ghost, has updated fans that she is back in London and ready to work on her music.

According to a recent Instagram post, Lola spent a few months at home with her parents following Kelly’s Disney Legends Award and is now back in London.

Lola is back to work on her musical career and is sharing photos on her temporary Instagram feed.

Lola Consuelos is back in London working on her music. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

It is only a matter of time until Lola releases a new song for her fans to gush over at the rate she’s going.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.