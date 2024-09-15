LIVE’s fans are urging Kelly Ripa not to share certain types of photos of Mark Consuelos

As Live with Kelly and Mark returns for the fall, Kelly Ripa shared some throwback photos of her jam-packed summer.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were everywhere, from Geneva to Italy, London, and the United States last summer.

Kelly even spent time in California, where she accepted her Disney Legends Award from her pal, Ryan Seacrest, who had the happy host job during the show.

Now that work on LIVE has resumed, Kelly must miss her fun summer. She took to her Instagram account to share several fun photos of this year’s vacation from work.

Kelly shared several photos of her daughter Lola, who came home from London for an extended stay while she waited for her newest music to drop.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One particular photo in the group that Kelly shared has fans asking her not to share pictures of one part of Mark’s anatomy.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of Mark’s feet that has fans saying, ‘Not good’

While Kelly’s photos showed fans her fun summer activities with her loved ones, fans were critical of Mark showing his feet.

One photo in the group happened to be of Mark’s feet as he wore some flip-flops, and fans did not like it.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of Mark’s feet on Instagram. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

One fan shared that while they loved Kelly and Mark, they had a big ask for Kelly. This fan never wanted Kelly to show Mark’s feet in a photo again.

Other fans laughed and agreed. One fan said, ” I know I looked at them too… Not good-looking feet.”

A fan has begged Kelly Ripa not to show Mark Consuelos’ feet on Instagram. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Another fan felt the same and said, “Mark is handsome, and his body is well sculpted, but the feet do not match the body/face.”

A LIVE fan does not like Kelly Ripa’s photos of Mark Consuelos’ feet. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark (and his feet) will be joining Wilmer Valderrama to promote his new book

Despite what fans think of Mark’s feet, he will take them to an event with one of his friends, Wilmer Valderrama from That ’70s Show and NCIS fame.

Wilmer has written An American Story: Everyone’s Invited and will host a reading at Barnes and Noble in New York City.

Kelly and Mark always show up for their friends, and this book must have hit home for Mark as he was born in Spain and immigrated to the United States.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.