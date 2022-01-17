Law & Order: Thursdays preview: A lot of fight is coming this week

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) face a tough court case on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays will have a lot of fighting this week.

On Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the team has to look into a boxer’s odd fate. Meanwhile, Law & Order: Organized Crime amps up the battle of Stabler and Wheatley and is likely to explode into a bigger conflict.

That will make Thursday a night of some fantastic action for fans of the franchise.

Law & Order adds personal drama to new episodes

This past week’s Law & Order episodes had some intriguing personal developments among the storylines.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had Benson (Mariska Hargitay) troubled that adopted son Noah (Ryan Buggle) was being bullied by a classmate.

Noah related he’d been standing up for other classmates, which included telling that bully that he was bisexual. Buggle posted on his Instagram how Hargitay helped him through the scene.

“My feelings are the same, there is no shame in being true to yourself, and no one deserves to be left out or bullied because of it.”

This development aided in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit adding some viewers with 4.10 million people tuning in and a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 adult demo.

Law & Order: Organized Crime continued its own drama as Stabler (Christopher Meloni) became upset when Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) targeted Stabler’s mother, Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn).

Wheatley was also tricking Governor Garcia into thinking he was an ally to fight the hackers attacking New York and turning Garcia against Stabler.

The episode ended with Wheatley escaping a tower alongside hacker McClane (Robin Lord Taylor). The episode earned 3.17 million viewers with a 0.5 rating.

Now, this week promises to bring plenty of fight into both shows.

What’s on this week for Law & Order Thursdays?

The night begins with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’s Tommy Baker’s Hardest Fight as the team delves into a boxer’s complex life.

When a popular fighter doesn’t show up for the biggest bout of the year, Rollins and Velasco are drawn into a complicated web of secrets. McGrath confides in Benson.

This looks like a straightforward case for the team, but as fans know, nothing is cut and dry for SVU. Meanwhile, just what McGrath has to confide in Benson is interesting as the pair have clashed on cases, so the question is whether McGrath will cause more trouble for the team.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will have some fallout from the last episode. While Stabler saw Wheatley and McClane together, Bell didn’t, so it’s only Stabler’s word on Wheatley and McClane being allies in As Iago Is To Othello.

Stabler asks Bell to have his back when they’re called in to defend their actions. Jet and Malachi work together to pin down Wheatley. Cho and Maldonado go undercover to watch Angela.

So far, Cho (Rachel Lin) and Maldonado (Mike Cannon) have been minor members of the squad, so seeing them get more of the spotlight is intriguing. That’s not to mention the odd banter growing between hacker Jet and rival Malachi.

The focus is on Stabler and Wheatley as the promo showed the pair finally brawling it out over Angela.

As the shows speed toward a break for the Winter Olympics, Law & Order Thursdays will bring a lot of fight to this week’s episodes.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 at 9/8c followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 at 10/9c on NBC.