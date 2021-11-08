Law & Order Thursdays preview: a case comes to an explosive climax

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) heads to court on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2. Pic credit: NBC

Things are coming to a major head on Law & Order Thursdays this week.

While Law & Order: Special Victims Unit handles a case where the “victim” may not be who she seems, Law & Order: Organized Crime brings the drama of Stabler’s investigation to the Kosa Organization to a powerful conclusion.

Yet, it seems that one case ending may pave the way to another beginning.

Law & Order Thursdays got more serious last week

Last week’s episodes of Law & Order both had some major drama.

On Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the team’s search for a missing woman led to a twisted serial killer who had mummified a dozen victims.

Even the crass Chief McGrath was deeply affected by this to push Benson to catch the guilty party. While he was arrested, it was a hard case for the team, especially new member Velasco.

Much bigger was Law & Order: Organized Crime as Stabler revealed he was a cop to an arrested Reggie to force him to flip on Kosta and his people.

But a wrinkle came from Reggie’s mother managing to get word of the grand jury to brother Albi, so he and Kosta escaped the dragnet. The episode ended with Stabler watching the Kosta’s gym blow up with young Louis caught in the blast.

This led to some turns on the ratings, with Law & Order: SVU earning 4.26 million viewers and a 0.6 demo in the 18-49 range. Law & Order: Organized Crime earned 3.24 million viewers.

Both shows were aided by ABC’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, along with Big Sky, being in reruns last week. Now, they’re ready to have more attention this week.

What’s next for Law & Order Thursdays?

This week’s episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Nightmares in Drill City, has Carisi getting the SVU team to see if the witness in a key trial was attacked.

But the promo indicates the witness may be more involved in the crime than she seems.

Carisi asks the SVU for help with a murder investigation when one of the witnesses shows signs of abuse.

It’s always tricky for the team to figure out if the victim may actually be the perp who can harm Carisi’s case.

Much bigger is Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Ashes to Ashes bringing the Kosta Organization storyline to a huge close which can put Stabler in the crosshairs.

A deadly bombing rocks the NYPD and leaves several suspects in the wind. Nova makes a major discovery.

It had already been stated that this season of Law & Order: Organized Crime will be broken into three separate story arcs. With the Kosta one closing, there’s still the issue of the Marcy Killers and their connection to Congressman Kilbride.

Thus, as one storyline closes on Law & Order: Organized Crime, it can be setting up the next and allow Season 2 to continue pushing more powerful storylines.

Law & Order Season 23 airs Thursdays at 9/8c followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 at 10/9c on NBC.