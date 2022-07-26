Law & Order: Organized Crime gets back to work following on-set shooting

Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) face a case on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

As filming commences on Season 2 of Law & Order Organized Crime, the investigation continues into the shocking murder of a crew member on set.

As police continue to investigate, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Johnny Pizarro II, the crew member who was shot and killed on set on July 19.

As of yet, the police have no suspects or arrests while Pizarro’s funeral is on Tuesday.

This cloud has not seemed to affect the Law & Order: Organized Crime actors as a few posted updates of beginning to get back to work on set.

While the on-set crime was shocking to the show, it appears it will not affect filming for the season under new showrunner Bryan Goluboff.

So far, there is no word on what plotlines or guest stars to expect, but the series does appear ready to move on after a tragic real-life crime overshadowed it.

The continuing investigation into the on-set murder

While several details are still being withheld from the press, the New York Police Department has been releasing more information on the death of Johnny Pizarro II.

The 31-year-old Queens native was working on the Law & Order: Organized Crime set on July 19, moving cars in preparation for filming.

According to reports, a man in a hooded jacket opened up a car Pizarro was sitting in to shoot him three times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.

As of yet, there is no word on a suspect or motive nor confirmation that the shooter knew Pizarro.

The Grigoropoulos Law Group is representing Johnny Pizarro’s estate and his family. The firm says it created the GoFundMe page “for the sole purpose of helping to provide financial support to his six beautiful children for their tremendous loss.”

“Johnny left behind six (6) beautiful children (whose names are being withheld to respect their privacy as they are minors) and an amazing family,” a description of the page reads. “Words cannot describe the emptiness his family and dearest friends feel. He was the bright light and heart of so many lives and his memory will be eternal.”

Speaking to People Magazine, Chrissy Grigoropoulos added how the firm wants to help the family and is hopeful for justice to be done.

“No one should be murdered while working, trying to earn a living for their family. We are humbled and thankful for all the help from the media in raising money for Johnny Pizarro’s children who are lost without their father. The investigation is still ongoing and we have faith in the system finding the heartless killer who ripped a loving father from his children’s lives!” “

The firm says all proceeds will be donated to Pizarro’s children as well as towards his funeral and memorial expenses. As of this story’s posting, the fundraiser has collected just over $38,000 of its $250,000 goal.

On Tuesday, Pizarro will be buried near his home in Queens, New York.

Law & Order: Organized Crime back to work amid tragedy

While this shooting is a real-life tragedy, the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime is trying to move forward from it.

None of the principal actors were on set when the shooting occurred, with several not even starting their seasons yet but are getting back to it.

Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell, posted a pic of herself with star Christopher Meloni.

“Back like we neva left!!!! @lawandordertvOC Season 3 with my guy @Chris_Meloni!”

Season 2 ended with Bell rocked when her wife Denise left her after Bell arrested corrupt Congressman Kilbride. Denise was outraged her wife kept her in the dark about this even after Denise went to work for Kilbride.

Ainsley Seiger, who plays wisecracking hacker Jet Slootmaekers, posted her own pic with the tag “back at it.”

So far, there is no word on any special guest stars coming to the series or if the format will change under new showrunner Bryan Gloubuff.

While this real shooting was a tragedy, the Law & Order: Organized Crime cast and crew still seem ready to deliver another great season of action for fans.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premieres Thursday, September 22 at 10/9c on NBC.