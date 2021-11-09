Law & Order: Organized Crime actors preview the end of the Kosta arc

Reggie (Dash Mihok) and Agnes (Caroline Lagerfelt) face serious charges on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2. Pic credit: NBC

The end of the Kosta Organization is coming on Law & Order: Organized Crime...and not everyone is getting out alive.

Stars Caroline Lagerfelt and Vinnie Jones are discussing the end of the first arc of Season 2 of the show and what’s next for their characters.

The walls are closing in on the Kostas

Episode 7, High Planes Grifter, had an arrested Reggie (Dash Mihok) discovering friend “Eddie Wagner” was actually undercover cop Elliot Stabler. After his natural outrage, Reggie was pushed into flipping on the Kostas when he heard Jon Kosta (Michael Raymond-James) and Albi (Vinnie Jones) ordering his death.

But Reggie’s mother, Agnes (Caroline Lagerfelt) was able to get a message out to her brother Albi so he, Kosta and Albi’s wife Flutura (Lolita Davidovich) fled the oncoming dragnet.

This sets up Episode 8, Ashes to Ashes, with the cops targeting the Kosta Organization. Speaking to Give Me My Remote, Lagerfelt gave some insight to what drove Agnes to stand up for the man who had ordered her own husband’s death and was ready to kill her son.

"I don't feel that I did stab my son in the back. I feel that she had definitely conflicting problems, but I think that she's probably one of the smartest members of the family that's been through it all. She's been through a husband being shot in the head, her being shot in the head. And I think that she is just working for time, trying to figure out what she can do; I think she's looking for a way out for them. [The thought is Reggie] can at least go into witness protection and she'll be safe with her family. And she won't be able to see her son again, but he'll be safe. And she will have saved her family. And she'll have saved Besa…" 'It's more than just a code of silence, it's more like a word of honor. It's an oath. It's faith, you know? And she saw what happened when her husband broke it: he got his head blown off. But I think all along she's trying to work both ends against the middle: tried to warn her brother and the organization, and at the same time to save her son. I think her love for her son is fierce."

It’s up in the air what Agnes’ fate will be as it shouldn’t take the cops long to figure out who tipped Kosta off. But she’s not the only one in some serious trouble.

Albi is in the middle

Albi Briscu (Vinnie Jones) goes on the run on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Albi’s loyalty to Kosta may be absolute but he’s going to be facing the question of why he let “Eddie” into the inner circle so fast. The reason is that Stabler discovered Albi is gay, a secret that could ruin him with the family.

Now, Albi is in a dilemma as he wants to get out of town with his wife but also wants to bring his boyfriend along. This can risk exposing his secret, which Kosta will see as a weakness.

“The worry is Kosta, because Kosta is going, ‘How did this happen?’” Jones previews. “And now he knows that Reggie brought him in. And why didn’t Albi see this? Why did Albi keep sticking up for him?”

Jones states that Albi right now is focused on getting out of town with Flutura yet that risk for his other love may sidetrack him.

“It’s all about survival. Get out of the way, Dominican Republic, get the passports, get some money, get Flutura, and get out of there. I think the only problem he’s got is his boyfriend and his wife. How’s this gonna work out?”

Adding more tension is how Flutura had a fling with “Eddie,” which is likely to come up and cause more tension.

Yet, showrunner Ilene Chaiken indicates the biggest risk may well be that, despite the name, Kosta himself may not be the real danger of the Organization.

“I would say the organization, as a whole, is the biggest threat. Kosta is the leader of the organization—Stabler and Bell have made it very clear that without Kosta, they haven’t done their job. But it’s not like Kosta is the only dangerous one out there. It remains to be seen which of the dominoes falls first.”

It’s all set to explode in this week’s episode for a climactic showdown that can put Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime on an even wilder path.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.